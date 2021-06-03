Skin is the largest organ in our body and is also the first line of defence against many infections. When the weather changes, we change our clothes to accommodate the change but most of us don’t do the same with our skincare routine. When the climate is cold, your skin tends to dry and can even lead to cracked skin if not properly taken care of and when it’s hot, your skin can turn oily and your pores might get clogged. With the changing weather, it is important to update your skincare routine as well. Also Read - What is H10N3 Bird Flu And Why We Don't Need to Worry a Lot

Dr. Geetika Mittal, Medical Director and Cosmetologist shares 3 pro-tips that can be followed by people of all skin types: Also Read - World Bicycle Day 2021: Top 5 Health Benefits of Cycling | Why Cycling Helps in Weight Loss

Watch what you eat

You cannot eat a bowl of chips or unwholesome snacks/ fried foods and expect to have nice, glowing skin. ‘You are what you eat, the adage is very relevant and there are several skin-friendly foods that can help your skin stay soft, supple, and glowing. Foods that contain Vitamin E protect the skin from cell damage and supports healthy growth. Almonds are a wholesome nut that contains healthy fats and vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) which have been shown to impart anti-aging properties that may benefit skin health. Also Read - Onion, Mango And Other Food Items That You Should Stop Eating With Curd

According to a recent study, daily consumption of almonds may play a role in reducing wrinkle severity in postmenopausal women. Overall, for healthy skin, it’s important to have a balanced diet that includes seasonal fruits and vegetables and nuts such as almonds. Avoid salty foods and sugary drinks. If you really need to eat something sweet, you could probably have some dark chocolate.

At home skin rejuvenation

You cannot have radiant & supple skin in just one night, your skin routine must comprise of effective skin rejuvenation & toning practices like using Aloe Vera gel & skin tools. Aloe barbadensis (Aloe vera), also referred to as a miracle herb, has been widely known for its medicinal properties for providing intense aid in skin and hair moisturizing, relieving irritated skin, skin-soothing, and hydration. Dr G 99% Aloe Vera gel is enriched with the goodness of 99% pure Aloe-vera leaf extract which provides ample nourishment to the skin and hair. Packed with freshness, Aloe-vera helps to treat, restore, soothe and provide constant, plentiful nutrition to the skin, making it clear, supple and healthy.

To ensure your skin is well sculpted, toned & lifted you must use Dr G Butterfly Gua Sha, a wellness tool designed to heal and enhance natural beauty. It lifts and sculpts your face, drains the lymph node, which reduces puffy eyes and face. By scraping with repeated strokes on the surface of the skin, this tool helps stimulate muscles and increases the blood flow along with reducing the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles.

Make an active effort to control your stress levels

Stress can have adverse and irreversible effects on the skin. It can cause premature ageing, acne, and rashes. This is because stress causes a chemical response that makes the skin more sensitive and reactive. Though stress cannot be completely avoided, there are techniques and ways to better manage and control it. The first and foremost thing you need to do is to have a daily skincare routine. Besides that, practice mindfulness i.e. meditate in a way that relax your body and mind so that you’re acutely aware of the environment.

Also, try to do something you enjoy for at least 15 – 30 minutes every day – you could read a novel, learn a new recipe, exercise, or play with your pet. Also, try getting at least 7 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night. Each of these small changes will definitely contribute to lowering your stress levels, which in turn will positively impact your skin’s health.