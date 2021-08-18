Skincare: Constant change in the environment can lead to drying and blemishing of skin. With a stressful life and increased screen time has, we have little time to take care of our skin. This is when homemade skincare routines come to help. With easy and accessible home ingredients, we can make sure that our skin is clear and blemish-free.Also Read - Can You Get Infected With Multiple Variants of COVID-19? All You Need to Know

Increased work pressure has left us little time to take care of our skin and shop for good skin products. Fret not as we have you covered. We have brought to you some DIY (do it yourself) homemade remedies for easy, clear, and glowing skin. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Nutritionist Suggests 5 Simple Tips if You Are Trying to Lose Weight Fast

Turmeric

People have been using turmeric since ancient times. It is loaded with anti-bacterial properties and has powerful antioxidants. They help in achieving a shiny glow. Turmeric also has the presence of curcumin which is an anti-inflammatory agent to tackle the problem of puffiness. It gives a natural glow to your skin and also keeps acne and other bad skin issues at bay.

How To Use Turmeric for your Skin?

In a cup of gram flour (chickpea flour) mix half a teaspoon of turmeric powder. Add sufficient milk or water and mix it well to make a smooth paste. Also, add a few drops of rose water to get texture. Apply it on your face and neck and leave it to dry. After drying, rinse with cold water.

Besan

Besan has been used in every household since the dawn of time. It has helped in achieving healthier, radiant and beautiful skin ever since. Gram flour or besan is known as a natural exfoliator and has done wonders in removing dead skin cells. Besan has been a proven and the best ingredient ever since.

How To Use Besan for your Skin?

Besan is an ingredient that goes well with anything. You can mix it in water, milk or any other ingredient. Mix it well until it becomes a smooth paste. Apply it on your face and neck and leave it to dry. After that, rinse it with cold water.

Milk

Milk too has been given the due credit for removing all the blemishes from the skin. Tyrosine is melanin that controls the hormones that leads to the darkening of the skin. Milk helps in controlling tyrosine and also helps in achieving glowing skin.

How To Use Milk For Your Skin?

You can mix milk with besan, turmeric or any other thick ingredient and form a paste. Apply it on your face and neck and leave it until it dries. After that, rinse it with cold water.

Papaya

Papaya comes in with a secret beauty ingredient – papain. Papain is good for the skin as well as for the liver. This enzyme helps in lightening the blemishes and scars on the affected area. It acts as a gentle exfoliator that helps in removing inactive cells and dead skin cells. In the end, they give a wonderful skin result.

How to Use Papaya for Your Skin?

Make a papaya paste. Apply the paste to your face and neck. Leave it until dries. After that, rinse it with cool water.

Honey

Honey is a natural moisturiser for your skin as it keeps them hydrated. The anti-bacterial properties help to remove infections and also removes blemishes and acne from the root. Not only this, they also ensure spotless skin. With natural bleaching properties, it also helps in fading the pigmentation and scars.

How to Use Honey for your skin?

Before applying, wash your face and neck with clean water. Apply honey gently on your face and neck. Allow your skin to absorb the honey and leave it on for a few minutes. After that, wash your face with lukewarm water.

