New Delhi: The best season of the year is around the corner, Summer is all about sipping cold Coladas, wearing easy breezy outfits, and getting all the vitamin D. Once summer sets in with its high temperature, your skincare routine must change according to the season too. Also Read - Applying Skincare Products in The Right Order Can Make Difference to Your Skin

The summer heat and the glare of the sun play spoilsport and are a cause of a lot of skin problems like sunburn, acne, open pores, and suntan. During the summer months, you can’t go wrong with natural remedies but it does get tricky when choosing formulas and ingredients that can withstand heat, humidity, and even sweat. Also Read - Benefits of Rose Water For Flawless And Glowing Skin By Shahnaz Husain

Mixed and handpicked are 5 super effective home remedies that will help you prevent these skin problems by using only ingredients from your own kitchen which can not only make food tastier but your skin healthier: Also Read - Ayurvedic Skin And Haircare You Should Abide By During This Season

Cereal And Tomatina Pack

Oatmeal can not only be a healthy snack to cut down the excessive calories from your system but also soak up the excess oil on your skin and help treat acne. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help to treat dry skin and remove dead skin cells. And the very versatile, tomato juice reduces the risk of heat burns, soothes skin inflammation, and stimulates collagen production.

Directions:

Mix 1 tablespoon of milk with 2 tablespoons of oatmeal and 2 tablespoons of tomato juice. You may also add an orange pulp for extra effect. Blend this mixture together and form a thick paste-like face pack. Apply this paste all over your face and neck and let it dry. Once dry, scrub it off while rinsing. It will brighten your skin tone and give you a healthy glow. Use this twice a week for best results.

The Milky way

Milk has a cooling effect on the skin and known to cure severe burns and summer marks and it also stimulates cell growth whereas glycerin acts as a humectant, which is a substance that allows the skin to retain moisture. It can increase skin hydration, relieve dryness, and refresh the skin’s surface.

Directions:

Mix half a cup of milk with 3 tablespoons of glycerin and apply the mixture all over your face. Let it sit undisturbed for 15 minutes before rinsing it with lukewarm water. It will rejuvenate your skin and restore its natural pH balance. Use this mask once a week for the best results.

Always Refer to Papa-ya Pulp

Papaya is inculcated with the goodness of the enzyme papain exfoliates the dead skin cells and eases skin impurities. It is also known for preventing itching and reducing redness.

Directions:

Take a papaya pulp in a bowl and mash it, making a thick paste. Apply the paste on your face and neck and leave it undisturbed for 20 minutes before washing it off with cold water. You may also add curd or lemon juice to the pulp in order to remove tan. Use this once a week for the best results.

Cucumber and Egg are the Summer Soulmates

Cucumber is a natural cooling agent on the skin. It is known as a cure to acne-prone skin, soothes irritation and provides deep hydration to the skin. Whereas, eggs can be used in improving skin texture, be it dry or oily. It also helps tighten pores and removes excessive oil.

Directions:

Mix cucumber juice or the pulp with 2 tablespoons of powdered milk and one egg white. Mix the ingredients in a blender and make a smooth paste. Apply this paste on your face and neck and leave it on for half an hour before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. Ditch the milk powder if you have oily skin. Repeat this process twice a week for best results.

Multani Mitti is always right!

They say, always stay connected to the soil of motherland, so shall we by letting our dear Multani mitti as our skin soldier bravely fight acne and pimples as it removes excess sebum and oil. It deeply cleanses the skin and defeats the evils like dirt, sweat, and impurities. It is also known for treating tan and pigmentation along with sunburn, skin rashes, and infections.

Directions:

Mix one tablespoon of multani mitti with rose water and make a paste. Apply the paste on your face and let it dry for about 15 to 20 minutes. Once dry, wash it off with lukewarm water and a cleansing face wash. This will help shrink your pores and clear the skin. Repeat this procedure twice a week for best results.

With these simple Home Remedies, you can now bid a forever Goodbye to the skin enemies and beat the Scorching heat !!!

— Written by Apoorva Girdhar