Unfortunately, it also means no dermatologist appointments, no skincare products, and prolonged exposure to our TV, laptop, or phone screens that could lead to skin problems like acne and dryness on the face and other parts of the body. Additionally, prevention is important, and to be vigilant during these times is the only way to maintain precaution, but the rigorous hand washing and hand-sanitizing may take a toll on our hands.

Doctors are of the view that the COVID-19 virus can enter your body through your nose and mouth. Hence, along with washing your hands, wash your face at least twice a day using a facial cleanser, or face wash. Do not use soap, body gel, or body scrub on the face as it will strip your skin of essential moisture and upset its natural pH balance, leaving it irritated and dry.

#Reconsider your bathing choices

This is not the time to prioritize fragrance over hygiene. Make sure that you use good quality antibacterial hand and body washes that are effective in killing germs

#Do your Skincare all at once

Dry skin can make you want to scratch or rub your skin more often. So to limit your skin-touching wash your hands properly with a hand wash and water for 20 seconds, then proceed to wash your face, apply toner and a good moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated

#Sanitization is a must

Make sure you always sanitize your hand after touching things around you. Touching your face constantly can help transmit germs from your hands to your face, hence being more susceptible to diseases. To be more careful about-face hygiene, using an at-home steamer or covering your head with a towel then placing your face over a pot of hot water with essential oils or herbal tea will help unclog pores and clear the nasal pipe as well