Hyaluronic acid is turning out to be one of the most talked-about and researched ingredients in skincare science, but what comes along with it are the most frequently asked questions revolving around the same. Hyaluronic acid is a sugar that occurs naturally in the body, including the skin, eyes, and joints. The primary function of hyaluronic acid is to provide moisture to these areas of the body.

The reason that it is loved and recommended so much to everyone, lies in its seemingly magical ability to retain moisture. Hyaluronic acid is amazingly good at bonding with moisture, thereby making it a good treatment for someone with dehydrated skin which is the root cause of a huge amount of skin concerns and damages.

Sherry Parashar, Content Creator on Trell and Skincare Specialist sheds light on many benefits of Hyaluronic acid. Also Read - Vitamin C For Skincare: Love Earth’s New Range Enhances Your Natural Beauty | Review

Retains moisture: Hyaluronic acid helps replenish and hold cell moisture, leading to hydrated, plump skin.

Reduces the appearance of wrinkles: Since dehydrated skin is one of the main causes of wrinkles, hyaluronic acid replenishes lost moisture and helps reduce the appearance of any fine lines.

Fast absorbing: Unlike some skincare products, hyaluronic acid quickly absorbs into the skin, meaning you lose less product.

Non-irritating: For the most part, hyaluronic acid is non-irritating and safe for use with all skin types.

There is, however, a word of caution while using this treatment. You should avoid using it on completely dry patted skin, the skin needs to be slightly damp for it to work with full potency. If used on dry skin it can pull the moisture from deep within your skin, making it duller and more dehydrated. Additionally, if you are living in a dry/ less humid place because this ingredient is a humectant, it derives moisture from the environment to hydrate the surface of your skin, but if there isn’t sufficient moisture available in the environment, it will pull the moisture from deep within your skin, thereby making the problem worse. So just keep these two things in mind and you will be good to go.