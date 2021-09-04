Skincare: Skin toning follows cleansing. An astringent also plays a role in toning the skin, but also reduces oiliness and helps to close the pores. Astringents are useful for oily skin. Toners and astringents improve blood circulation to the skin surface and add a glow.Also Read - 5 Inexpensive Skincare Products That Are Better Than Luxury Brands | Product Review

Rose or lavender-based skin toners are good, as they have refreshing and soothing properties. Rosewater is one of the best-known skin tonics and is easily available. Keep some rosewater in a bowl, in your refrigerator. When it is cold, it is not only most refreshing but is very effective in closing the pores.

Some natural ingredients, like cucumber, also have an astringent effect. You can apply cucumber juice by itself on the face and wash it off with plain water after 15 minutes. You can also mix cucumber juice with a little rose water. This would make a good astringent toner. Apply it on the face and rinse off with plain water after 15 minutes.

For oily skin, mix rose water and lemon juice in equal quantities and apply on the face after cleansing. Wash off with plain water after 10 minutes.

Grate apples and apply them on the face. This is said to tone the skin. Wash it off after 20 minutes.

Green tea is a wonderful skin toner and suits all skin types. Soak green tea leaves in hot water for half an hour. Cool, strain and use the liquid to tone the skin.

Mashed banana and apricot pulp are natural astringents. They close the pores and tighten the skin. They suit all skin types. Tomato juice can also be applied on oily skin for an astringent effect.

Collect orange and lemon peels and dry them in the sun. Powder and add to face masks. They also work as astringents, closing and tightening the pores.

To tone the skin, make cotton wool pads of about 4” square in size. After cleansing, soak the cotton wool pad with skin tonic and then wipe and pat the skin with it. Next, stroke the skin gently, using outward and upward movement on the cheeks. Each movement should end at the temples. Apply gentle pressure at temples. On the forehead, start from the centre and go outwards on each side, ending at the temples. For the chin, use circular movements. Tone the neck too, going downwards from the chin; tone around the eyes, using a very light touch.