Home Remedies For Skin: September is celebrated as the Skincare Awareness Month. And therefore, it is the best time for you to learn a little bit about your skin and a few skincare routines. A healthy skin shows a healthy lifestyle. Prolonged pandemic and lockdown gave us enough time to take care of our skin and stay away from a regular exposure of sun, dust, and pollution. But now with Unlock 4.0, people are stepping out of their homes more often than before which means there are chances that our skin became more sensitive to these environmental factors. Also Read - Here’s How You Can Differentiate Between Covid-19 Related Fever And Influenza Fever

The pandemic has taught us one lesson that home remedies have more benefits than beauty products available in the market. There are several effective ingredients available in your kitchen which can help you get smooth, glowing skin. Also Read - Suffering From Breakouts Under Your Mask? You May Have A Case Of 'Maskne'

Raw Potato: Potato has many hidden benefits; it helps in skin brightening. Just mash the potato and apply it on your face as a pack. Wash it off after a few minutes with lukewarm water. Potato also helps in treating dark circles. Honey + Cinnamon: Suffering from Acne? This combination works great for oily skin. Just mix the two ingredients and apply it as a mask for 5 minutes, rinse it with water. Milk + Honey: This combination works like magic and gives the perfect glow. Milk treats acne and moisturizes the skin. Chandan: Chandan reduces acne, dark circles, and scars. It also helps in reducing tanning and has anti-aging properties. Apply it directly to the face and rinse it with water. Apply aloe vera gel to moisture the skin. Turmeric: This ingredient has many health benefits. Turmeric is rich in curcumin which helps in reducing tanning and acne. You can use turmeric at home by combining it with lemon and honey. Apply the combination as a face mask. Turmeric will even out skin tone and leave it looking radiant and fresh.

So, what’s your pick? Also Read - Best Superfoods For Thick And Luscious Hair: Try These 5 Superfoods For Healthy, Thicker And Strong Hair