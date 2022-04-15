During summer, when the skin looks dull with sweat and oil deposits, scrubs can work wonders, removing dead cells and brightening the skin. Scrubs play an important role by keeping the pores free of clogged oil, thus preventing blackheads and pimples. In summer, naturally cooling ingredients can be used to make scrubs, like multani mitti, rose water, sandalwood, fruits, cucumber, and aloe vera, while natural antiseptics help to prevent rashes. These are neem, tulsi, and pudina. For dry skin, use a scrub only once a week. If the skin is sensitive, with reddish patches or rash, avoid scrubs. For normal to oily skin, scrubs may be used more often.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Get That Perfect Glow This Summer With These Essential Tips

For oily skin with enlarged pores, mix oats with egg white and apply on the areas. When it dries, dampen with water and rub gently with circular movements, washing off with water. Both egg white and oatmeal also help to reduce oiliness. Also Read - Struggling With Hair Fall? Shahnaz Husain Shares Home Remedies For Hair Growth

Mix 3 parts rice powder with 2 parts gram flour. Add curd and a little turmeric to mix into a paste. Apply to exposed areas of the body. Leave on for 10 minutes. Rub gently on the skin and wash off with water. Also Read - Step-by-Step Night Time Skin Care Routine One Must Follow

Ripe papaya has a cleansing action and contains an enzyme called papain, which helps to remove dead skin cells and brighten the skin. Add oats and curd to papaya. Apply on the face and rub gently on the skin, washing off with water.

Take 2 parts coarsely ground almonds and one part yoghurt. Add a little turmeric. Mix together and apply to the body. After 5 minutes, rub gently and then wash off with water.

Take sesame seeds (til), dried mint (pudina) leaves and honey. Crush the sesame seeds coarsely and powder the dried mint leaves. Mix them with a little honey and apply them to the skin. Leave on for 5 minutes. Rub gently and wash off with water. Sesame seeds actually have sun-protective properties and also soothe sun-damaged skin. Or, mix ground almonds with yoghurt. Apply on the face. Leave on for 15 minutes. Then moisten with water and rub gently. Wash off with plenty of water.

Take one cup of olive oil and mix with Epsom salts or sugar. Add a little grated lemon rind. Apply on the face and rub gently. Wash off. The remaining scrub may be kept in the fridge in an airtight jar.