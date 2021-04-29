New Delhi: Our skin is subjected to multiple aggressors each day—extreme weather, pollution, and imbalanced diets, and our own genetic predispositions—all of which adversely affect its health. Over time, these factors manifest on the skin in the form of excess sebum, clogged pores, and an onslaught of bacteria that ultimately leads to acne; a very common skin issue that is a cause for concern not only for teenagers but adults as well. Also Read - Pamper Your Skin With This Quick And Easy-to-Follow Guide

Acne vulgaris, is an inflammatory skin condition, which manifests itself as open and closed comedones (whiteheads and blackheads), pustules, papules, and in severe cases as cysts and nodules. Recent advancements in our understanding of the pathogenesis of acne suggest the following event cascade: Inflammation, Follicular hyper-keratinization, Sebum Production, Bacterial (Cutibacterium acnes /Propionibacterium acnes) colonization, and sCutibacterium acnes / Propionibacterium acnes biofilm formation. The role of a good cleanser is very important in acne management as cleansers promote compliance to treatment and also help remove oil & dirt, dead skin cells & bacteria and help pore opening making the skin receptive to treatment.

Just like there are various skin types, acne morphology is also not singular. There is often a misunderstanding that the different types of acne (comedonal, hormonal, inflammatory, etc.) are completely different from each other, but that may not necessarily be true. While there are various different factors that lead to the actual pimple, whatever the cause, the final manifestation is simple – a clogged pore resulting in inflammation. This oversimplification is important in terms of supportive care of acne, such as the use of cleansers and moisturizers although individual variants may call for differences in medicated prescriptions.

Doctor Aparna Santhanam, Skin Expert, ITC Dermafique says, “A Face Cleanser that provides for Sebum removal, efficacy against inflammation, as well as efficacy against bacteria, is great for Acne-Prone Skin. In order to fight Acne, I recommend using a mild yet effective Face Cleanser designed with non-comedogenic ingredients that not only clean the pores of excess sebum but also disrupt the biofilm formed by acne-causing bacteria so that it helps reduce the reoccurrence of breakouts.”

She also says, “Acne is a common skin condition that is caused by inflammation of the skin glands and hair follicles. Major factors that causes acne are overproduction of sebum in response to hormones and other factors on our skin, infection from bacteria, clogged pores from old sebum, dirt and debris of dead skin cells. All teens experience some form of acne during their later teenage years. However, acne can sometimes continue after adolescence and can continue during hormonal changes later in life as well, which causes adult acne. The following products and habits can make acne worse – Using Oil-based cosmetics, suntan oil, rubbing your skin too hard or picking at your acne along with having a stress-induced environment.”

Acne is a fairly common issue triggered not only by external stimuli but also internal factors such as hormonal changes etc. A few easy guidelines to keep in mind while battling acne and prevent its recurrence are: