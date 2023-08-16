Home

Lifestyle

Skincare Diet: 5 Superfoods to Keep Skin Hydrated And Glowing All Season Long

Skincare Diet: 5 Superfoods to Keep Skin Hydrated And Glowing All Season Long

One of the secrets to keep the skin healthy and glowing is to keep it hydrated throughout. Here are few foods to add to your everyday meal plate for a glowing skin.

In the age of a sedentary lifestyle, there is also a parallel emphasis on self-care. After the Covid-19 pandemic, people have started to be more aware of their being and have begun to take care of their selves more. In this self-care routine, skin care tops the list. Keeping the skin healthy is as important as maintaining the overall health of the body. A hydrated, glowing and inflammation-free skin is healthy skin. But, in this era of a sedentary lifestyle, our skin also is compromised. Environmental factors like dust, and increasing pollution also may cause skin damage.

Trending Now

Skincare routine involves cleansing, exfoliation, hydration and sometimes using serums and night creams too. Choosing the right cosmetic is not easy but important. Apart from that, naturally keeping the skin healthy is essential too. Diet plays an important role here. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared few foods keep the skin hydrated all season long. If your skin is dry or dehydrated, just applying topical creams won’t help. Here’s how you can lock it hydration through your diet

SKINCARE DIET: 5 FOODS TO HYDRATE SKIN

Cucumber– A cucumber is more than 95 per cent water, so if you have a hard time remembering to drink water throughout the day, try noshing on some cucumber. Cucumber contains many bioactive compounds, including cucurbitacins, cucumegastigmanes cucumerin, vitexin, orientin, and apigenin that can help hydrate skin Watermelon– Watermelon is a fruit high in water content (more than 90 percent) and contains minerals and phytochemicals such as lycopene, vitamin C, and beta carotene – all of which can support skin health. Pineapple – Ringing in at 87 percent water content, pineapples also contain bromelain, an enzyme that has been used for its anti-swelling and anti-inflammatory properties. Tomatoes: Tomatoes are a must-have in a nutrition diet for skin glow. Lycopene, a carotenoid present in tomatoes, helps the skin fight against sun damage and works twice as hard to boost collagen. Packed with Vitamin C, tomatoes deserve a place in the diet of anyone looking for hydrating foods for the skin. Papaya – Papaya has high water content and low sodium. It is a rich source of vitamin A, C, folate, magnesium and potassium. It treats dry and flaky skin, nurtures it and at the same time keeps it hydrated. Intake of papaya can also make your skin bright and beautiful. It is a boon for your skin that pampers it in the right way.

Include these healthy tasty food in your meal plate and keep the skin hydrated every season!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES