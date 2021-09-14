Festivals, skin, and oil in one breath mostly bring the fried sweets and namkeens to the mind but there is a new player in town that is beating the skincare blues successfully and it is called the Facial oils.Also Read - How PCOS Affects Your Skin And Hair? Find Out.

The festive season is a frantic time with parties, preparations, and so many visits, so whatever little self-care time you have you want to make sure that you want to spend it in skincare so that you look rested, radiant, and glowing in all celebrations even though you have been up late-night dancing to the Garba tunes. Also Read - Astringents VS Skin Toners: Which is Best For You? Shahnaz Husain Reveals

For a long time and quick skin fix embracing facial oils is the right thing to do. Gift yourself some facial oils in this festive season and see how your skin responds by earning you loads and loads of compliments from everywhere.

In one short word, facial oils are the elixir that your skin craves. They are the powerhouse of good ingredients that are skin craves for and needs to stay glowing and problem-free for the entire festive season. Also Read - 5 Inexpensive Skincare Products That Are Better Than Luxury Brands | Product Review

Facial oils are made of ultra-concentrated natural plant extract and they ‘mimic’ the natural skin oils. They are rich in antioxidants and neutralize the free radicals thus protecting the skin from UV and pollutant damage. They contain fatty acids including linoleic acid, oleic acid, palmitic acid, stearic acid, vitamin C and Vitamin E as some of the common ingredients. The most popular face oils include rosehip oil, jojoba oil, argan oil, tea tree oil, grape seed oil, avocado oil, marula oil, and evening primrose oil. Using facial oils provides endless of benefits for your skin, including but not limited too

They keep the skin hydrated and elastic and create a natural plumping effect.

They add an extra protection layer on the skin making sure the sebum stays at way

They help restore the natural strength and firmness of the skin

They help reduce the acne breakouts and blemishes

They form the perfect base for the foundation

They have an anti-ageing effect and reduce wrinkles, sun spots, fine lines.

They prevent the pores from blocking and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores

They even out the skin complexion

They can be safely used on sensitive skin

They calm down skin problems like rashes, rosacea etc.

You can safely include facial oils in your daytime and nighttime skin routine. Different oils have different benefits. If your skin is affected by sun damage and dryness then primrose oil or argan oil will be the right choice. For those who have shiny skin then grapeseed oil (because it is non-greasy and ultra-light) is recommended. Coconut oil is the age oil remedy for softening the skin. To prevent winter skin, you might prefer a dab of rosehip seed oil.

To get the maximum benefits of facial oils it is important that you know when to apply and which will be the right choice for your skin. To know your skin, type the best person is your dermatologist. Dry skin needs a moisture barrier and argan, grapeseed, rosehip oil provides it with the deep hydration it needs. If your skin is acne-prone then jojoba and tea tree have the requisite anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties to clean the toxin and bacteria from the skin.

Oily skin does not need to shy away from face oils. Formulations of jojoba, tea tree, marula oil control the sebum production and keep the skin shine-free.

How to use facial oils?

To get the max benefits from facial oils apply them over a layer of hydrating serum or a hyaluronic acid serum. Let the serum be completely absorbed by the skin then use a pea-size amount of facial oil over the skin. Facial oils act as natural humectants and keep the moisture locked in.

Once the facial oil is soaked in the skin apply a thin layer of moisturizer and top it up with sunscreen (for daytime). If you plan to apply makeup then make sure that the facial oil is fully absorbed by the skin before you use a foundation.

No matter your skin type or the skin condition that is bothering you, facial oils will only benefit the skin and give you a long-lasting glow all through the festive season.

(Inputs by Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics )