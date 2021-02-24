Are you still struggling with skincare? Juggling between moisturizers, hydrators, cold creams, and lotions? Well, skincare is a perennial struggle for some of us, the herculean task of finding the right products, understanding ingredients, figuring out do’s and don’ts for mixing and layering is definitely not a piece of cake. So how do we circumvent the added stress and focus on products that will actually deliver on the promise of smooth, radiant, and well-nourished skin? Also Read - Debunking 5 Common Myths About Organic Skincare Products

Well, it's simple, graduate to a Serum! Now, what exactly is a Serum? It's literally a beauty elixir in a vial. Here's why Face Serums are the most effective form of skincare available today.

1. Easy Application – Serum is a skincare product that you apply on your face after cleansing it. A couple of drops of this beauty tonic will provide the much-needed nourishment and prep your skin for the entire day. Use your fingertips to gently apply the serum to your face and neck and then lightly tap, pat, and smooth the serum out. Voila! You're done and ready to take on the world!

2. Formulation – Serum is made up of smaller molecules that penetrate layers, deeper than an average moisturizer and deliver a very high concentration of active ingredients. Moreover, Serums are water or emulsion-based formulations hence they have a light gel-like or watery, non-sticky texture that absorbs quickly into the skin-quenching your skin’s thirst for moisturization and leaving it with a fresh, dewy smooth finish.

3. Hero Product – Serum is an all-rounder! It’s a multi-purpose product that eliminates the need for hydration, moisturizers, lotions, and cold-creams. This single product helps with a host of skincare issues like fighting dullness and dryness, combating acne, acne spots and pigmentation, giving your skin a healthy and hydrated look. It is recommended to use a face serum at least twice a day to maximize its beauty potential.

4. Skin-type friendly – A good Serum is suitable for all skin types. It can provide light-weight moisturization for oily skin, rejuvenation, and radiance for dull skin. It can also help reduce spots, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone. For acne-prone skin, serum with Salicylic Acid works well, whereas for dry skin Hyaluronic Acid is a better bet. Also, look out for Vitamin C, it is a super antioxidant ingredient that removes, spots, dullness, uneven skin tone and brightens the skin!

5. High ROI – There’s a good reason why Serum is an absolute skincare favorite for most of us. With umpteen benefits, accessible price-point, active ingredients, easy application, and multi-purpose usage it offers significantly more benefits for its price as compared to other skincare products.

So, next time you are confused about skincare, soak up the collective wisdom on numerous benefits of Serum and prepare to bid adieu to age-old skincare products as you step up to Serum.

Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum is Dermatologist & Clinically tested to offer specific skin benefits of Hydrated Clear Radiance. It goes 15 layers deep into the skin with its skincare power trio of Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and Salicylic Acid, which hydrates your skin, removes dullness and dark spots, and evens out skin tone.

Dr. Aparna Santhanam, Dermatologist & Skin Expert to ITC Charmis, says, “When it comes to effective skincare, many people feel that effective yet simple and budget-friendly solutions are impossible. But believe me, they do exist and are 100% available in the market. My foremost advice is to invest in-hero products, with high super ingredients like Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid that can be used any time of the day, irrespective of the weather or occasion. For example, a face serum can easily serve the purpose of a moisturizer along with offering a ton of hard-working benefits for the skin like spots & pigmentation removal. That’s not all, face serum is lightweight in texture, convenient to apply, and easily portable. With all these features, if it is also budget-friendly, it is a product that will prove invaluable in any skincare routine.