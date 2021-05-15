Knowing the skin type is the basis of regular skincare so that you can select the products according to individual needs. Skin types fall into four major categories – normal, dry, oily, and combination. The facial treatment should include cleansing, exfoliation (cleansing dead cells with scrubs), nourishing, mask, and protection. After the mask gives a cold compress with chilled rose water and cotton wool. Apply moisturiser or sunscreen. Also Read - 7 Essential Tips By Shahnaz Husain On Things to Keep in Mind Before Buying Cosmetics

Normal skin is balanced, neither oily nor dry, but it needs daily care too. Dry skin lacks both oil and moisture. They flake and chap easily. In oily skins, are prone to blackheads, pimples, and acne. Combination skins have a greasy area -T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin), while cheeks are dry or normal.

For normal to oily skin and also for acne-prone skin, the facial treatment should include deep pore cleansing, exfoliation, toning, medicated masks, and products, etc. If there are pimples, acne, or rash, avoid using scrubs on them. For oily skin, avoid facial massage with cream. Extract blackheads and use masks that help to remove oiliness and tighten the pores. Protective creams should be applied after the facial, along with moisturizers, according to skin type.

For combination skin, the skin may be cleansed with cleansing milk. The dry areas are treated with a light massage, while blackheads may be extracted from oily areas. Toning and skin compress are essential parts and so are mask and protection.

For dry skin, the facial involves the aspects of cleansing, deep cleansing, and protection. After a thorough cleansing, massage the skin with nourishing cream

Special massage techniques are used for special areas, like the delicate region around the eyes. Apply mask.

Home-made Packs: