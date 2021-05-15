Knowing the skin type is the basis of regular skincare so that you can select the products according to individual needs. Skin types fall into four major categories – normal, dry, oily, and combination. The facial treatment should include cleansing, exfoliation (cleansing dead cells with scrubs), nourishing, mask, and protection. After the mask gives a cold compress with chilled rose water and cotton wool. Apply moisturiser or sunscreen. Also Read - 7 Essential Tips By Shahnaz Husain On Things to Keep in Mind Before Buying Cosmetics
Normal skin is balanced, neither oily nor dry, but it needs daily care too. Dry skin lacks both oil and moisture. They flake and chap easily. In oily skins, are prone to blackheads, pimples, and acne. Combination skins have a greasy area -T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin), while cheeks are dry or normal.
For normal to oily skin and also for acne-prone skin, the facial treatment should include deep pore cleansing, exfoliation, toning, medicated masks, and products, etc. If there are pimples, acne, or rash, avoid using scrubs on them. For oily skin, avoid facial massage with cream. Extract blackheads and use masks that help to remove oiliness and tighten the pores. Protective creams should be applied after the facial, along with moisturizers, according to skin type.
For combination skin, the skin may be cleansed with cleansing milk. The dry areas are treated with a light massage, while blackheads may be extracted from oily areas. Toning and skin compress are essential parts and so are mask and protection.
For dry skin, the facial involves the aspects of cleansing, deep cleansing, and protection. After a thorough cleansing, massage the skin with nourishing cream
Special massage techniques are used for special areas, like the delicate region around the eyes. Apply mask.
- Oily Skin: Soak marigold flowers in warm water overnight. Add yogurt and sandalwood paste and mix together to make a smooth paste. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Wash it off after 20 minutes.
- Oily & Combination Skin: Mix two teaspoons oats with one teaspoon each ground almonds, rose water, honey and yogurt. Apply on face, the same way. Wash off after 20 minutes.
- Normal to Dry Skin: Mix one teaspoon each honey and orange juice with egg white. Apply on the face, to nourish and moisturize the skin, making it soft and smooth. Wash it off after 20 minutes. Good for all skin types.