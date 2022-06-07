Weather directly impacts your skin. The moisturizer that worked for you in the harsh winters might not work the same way during the scorching summers. Taking care of your skin during the blazing summer months thus becomes extremely important.Also Read - What is Double Cleansing, Benefits And How to Do it Right? All You Need to Know

Choosing the right skin care product according to the weather is important to help your skin maintain its natural lustre. Essential oils that suit your skin type can really help lock in the moisture and maintain the skin's natural glow.

Here are some tips to help you pick the right oil for summer and keep your skin nourished.

For Dry Skin: Summers can leave your skin dehydrated, especially if you are going out in the sun too much. This can make your skin dry and dull. Applying essential oils can keep the skin hydrated and prevent water loss. Oils like lemongrass oil, avocado oil, flaxseed oil, and lavender oil can do wonders in safeguarding the trans epidermal layer of the skin and locking in the moisture.

For Oily Skin: Summer months are sweaty months, and more so if you live in a humid climate. Excessive sweat can make your skin oily, especially if you naturally have oily skin. Greasy and oily skin traps dust and bacteria, clogging the skin pores. It also makes your skin appear dull. Oils that have antibacterial action like Teatree oil, Tulsi & Neem will help in clearing clogged pores. However, nourishment from oils like jojoba oil, primrose oil, grape seed oil, geranium oil, and patchouli oil can help.

For Combination Skin: You have combination skin if you experience an oily T-zone but dry skin on the rest of your face. You need to find the right product to maintain the right skin balance so that your skin doesn't become too oily or too dry. Lighter essential oils with anti-bacterial properties like neem oil work best for such skin types.

How To Use Facial Oil In Summer

Clean your face. Take a clean cotton pad and dab it with micellar water. Wipe your face with the wet cotton pad. Dab oil on your face. Take a few drops of the essential oil of your choice. Mix an equal amount of carrier oil to it and dab it across your face. You can use carrier oils like coconut or olive oil. Massage gently. Avoid the eye areas while massaging. Keep massaging until the oil is completely absorbed. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen formula with an SPF 15 or more before going out in the sun. Also, ensure you are not out in the sun for too long. Cover the exposed areas, apply sunscreen generously, and drink plenty of water.

Summers are taxing for every skin type. So, you need to find the right skin care product that protects your skin and nourishes it with the right ingredients. Vedix helps analyze and identify your skin type and offers tailormade products suitable for your skin.

(Inputs by Dr Sridevi Gaddam, Lead Formulator at Vedix. Dr Gaddam is a qualified Ayurvedic Doctor with an expertise of over 20 years. She has vividly mastered the art of Panchakarma (a detoxification therapy in Ayurveda) and the medicinal use of plant constituents as per Ayurvedic traditions.)