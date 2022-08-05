Brace yourself Humid weather is already descending upon us and we are sure this sticky weather comes up with various skin woes or call it challenges like acne, inflammation, irritation, rashes, tanning, and even dry skin.Also Read - 5 DIY Homemade Packs for Flawless Skin in Monsoon
- Wash your face regularly– Humid weather is all about stickiness, irritation, acne, and many face problems that come along with this weather. How much one enjoys this weather gets difficult for our skin to adjust to it. So, if you want to get rid of skin problems the first important step is to wash your face regularly twice or thrice a day. If you are often travelling, carry wet wipes to rid of all the dirt from your face.
- Always use a gel sunscreen-Agreed the weather outside is not sunny or hot and you might feel like skipping your sunscreen to feel easy and light. But always remember to apply sunscreen as they work as a shield and protects your skin from harmful UV rays which can damage or harm your skin and make it look dull and ugly.
- Use Toners-Toners is the must-have product in this weather. It is very useful for the ones who have acne-prone skins. Always carry a handy toner if you are moving out or just chilling inside your home. Try buying cucumber, green tea, and mint-based toners as these cool products help you to keep your skin clean and glowing.
- Switch to water-based moisturizers-Extensive heat and summers can surely dehydrate your skin, thus it is important to keep your moisturizer lightweight and easy to apply to your face. Applying water-based creams can make you and your skin feel lighter and easier all day long.
- Keep yourself Hydrated-If you get exposed to the sun on regular basis you might get to have sunburns, sun damage, and more so to get rid of all your summer problems that involve dry, rough, irritated, and itchy skin it’s very important to keep your body super hydrated. So, to keep yourself hydrated, it’s essential to consume as much liquid as possible. Always keep a water bottle while moving out, make it a practice to drink it every half an hour. One can also enjoy drinking detox water, add cucumber, mint lemon and drink regularly as this will improve your skin and give you a natural glow and also help you remove tanning.
- Face Mist-Mist these days is quite a trend as they help to keep your face hydrated all-time cool these summers. Interested in making your face mist all you have to do is put the green tea bag in boiled water, remove it and off & let it cool down, add 4 drops of tea tree essential oil, and put it in a bottle & shake it to make sure it mixes properly. These mists help you combat summers and let your skin be cool, calm & hydrated instantly. People having acne-prone and oily skin should apply this on an everyday basis.
- Apply serums-A staple for every skincare routine which is especially useful as one of the best skincare products for humid weather, a hydrating serum.