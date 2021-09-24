Festival season is around the corner! So start taking care of your skin in good time. Skin Care should be according to skin type. Here are some tips:Also Read - Centre Urges People To Follow Covid Guidelines, Avoid Mass Gatherings in Containment Zones During Festivals | Key Points

  • Normal and Dry Skin

Home Cleanser for Dry Skin: Take half a cup of milk and add five drops of any vegetable oil (til, olive or sunflower oil). Put this in a bottle and shake well. Apply it on the skin using cotton wool and then wipe off with moist cotton wool. Keep the left-over mixture in the fridge. Remember that home recipe should not be kept for more than 4 to 5 days. Also Read - Ramlila: With Covid Protocols in Focus, Noida Begins Preparations | Check Guidelines Here

  • For Dry Skin

Take two teaspoons curd, half teaspoon honey, half teaspoon lemon juice, one-fourth teaspoon wheat germ oil. Apply the mixture and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse off with water. Also Read - Four Easy Tips to Improve Your Skin Health

  • Mask for Dry Skin

Mix together 3 teaspoons wheat bran (choker), one teaspoon almond meal (ground almonds) and egg yolk with one teaspoon each of honey and curd into a thick paste. Apply on the face once or twice a week and wash it off after half an hour.

  • Oily and Combination Skin

Deep Pore Cleanser and Scrub for Oily / Combination Skin: Take half a cup of oatmeal and one tablespoon curd. Mix together and apply on the face. Wash it off after 20 minutes.

  • Skin Toner for Oily and Combination Skin

To 100 ml rose water, add one-fourth teaspoon pure glycerin and one teaspoon lemon juice. Mix and shake well, keeping in a glass bottle in the fridge.

  • Mask for Oily / Combination Skin

Mix together two tablespoons of oatmeal, 2 teaspoons Fuller’s Earth (Multani mitti), one teaspoon lemon peel powder, and enough curd to mix into a thick paste that does not drip. Apply on the face. After 20 minutes, dampen with water and gently scrub it off the face, adding more water. Then rinse off.

  • For Pimples

Take one cup of tulsi leaves. Add it to a litre of water. Simmer it on a very low fire till the water is reduced to half. Cool. Then strain the water and use it to wash the face. The leaves can be ground into a paste and also applied to the face. Helps to prevent pimples and keeps the skin healthy.

  • Mask for pimple prone skin

Mix Multani mitti with rose water, sandalwood paste, and lemon juice into a paste. Apply on the face two or three times a week. Wash it off when it is dry.