Festival season is around the corner! So start taking care of your skin in good time. Skin Care should be according to skin type. Here are some tips:

Normal and Dry Skin

Home Cleanser for Dry Skin: Take half a cup of milk and add five drops of any vegetable oil (til, olive or sunflower oil). Put this in a bottle and shake well. Apply it on the skin using cotton wool and then wipe off with moist cotton wool. Keep the left-over mixture in the fridge. Remember that home recipe should not be kept for more than 4 to 5 days.

For Dry Skin

Take two teaspoons curd, half teaspoon honey, half teaspoon lemon juice, one-fourth teaspoon wheat germ oil. Apply the mixture and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse off with water.

Mask for Dry Skin

Mix together 3 teaspoons wheat bran (choker), one teaspoon almond meal (ground almonds) and egg yolk with one teaspoon each of honey and curd into a thick paste. Apply on the face once or twice a week and wash it off after half an hour.

Oily and Combination Skin

Deep Pore Cleanser and Scrub for Oily / Combination Skin: Take half a cup of oatmeal and one tablespoon curd. Mix together and apply on the face. Wash it off after 20 minutes.

Skin Toner for Oily and Combination Skin

To 100 ml rose water, add one-fourth teaspoon pure glycerin and one teaspoon lemon juice. Mix and shake well, keeping in a glass bottle in the fridge.

Mask for Oily / Combination Skin

Mix together two tablespoons of oatmeal, 2 teaspoons Fuller’s Earth (Multani mitti), one teaspoon lemon peel powder, and enough curd to mix into a thick paste that does not drip. Apply on the face. After 20 minutes, dampen with water and gently scrub it off the face, adding more water. Then rinse off.

For Pimples

Take one cup of tulsi leaves. Add it to a litre of water. Simmer it on a very low fire till the water is reduced to half. Cool. Then strain the water and use it to wash the face. The leaves can be ground into a paste and also applied to the face. Helps to prevent pimples and keeps the skin healthy.

Mask for pimple prone skin

Mix Multani mitti with rose water, sandalwood paste, and lemon juice into a paste. Apply on the face two or three times a week. Wash it off when it is dry.