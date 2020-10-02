Skin Care Tips: Don’t we all crave for healthy and glowing skin? In today’s time and hectic busy lifestyle, it seems rather difficult to take care of our skin. While the ongoing pandemic is not in our favour, the use of home remedies can be your go-to option. Home remedies are the easiest and affordable way to get rid of skin-related issues and get the perfect glow, naturally. Also Read - Minimalism: A Journey From Design to Lifestyle

What's the part for home remedies, you ask? Well, you don't spend a bomb for those skincare routines at a salon and they don't have any kind of side effects. These remedies are also easily available, and less time-consuming. Here are 5 beauty tips you can implement while staying at home. Check them out.

Drink plenty of water: Drinking water is a no-brainer. Did you know, water acts as a natural detoxifying agent? By consuming 3 liters of water daily, the toxins present in the body comes out. Water keeps the skin cells hydrated and moisturized that will prevent blemishes, pimples, darkness, and wrinkles. Further, the skin will get glow and softness just by drinking plenty of water.

Lemonade: The next important thing is to drink a glass of lukewarm lemonade. Digestive power is strengthened by drinking it first on an empty stomach every morning. Drinking infused water can help with a variety of things like curbing your sweet tooth, detoxing the body, and clear up skin.

Use of Natural Exfoliants: To remove dead skin cells, it is necessary to use exfoliants on the face. In such a situation, using natural and mild exfoliants will change the facial tone. You can use either of these natural exfoliants including baking soda, finely ground sugar, coffee grounds, finely ground almonds, oatmeal, sea salt, or cinnamon.

Do not forget to use toner: The skin’s pH level remains fine by using toner on the skin. Use rose water as a toner for your face, it has anti-inflammatory properties that can help in reducing redness, irritation, fade spots. It removes oil and clears up the clogged pores.

Sweat it out: Running, jogging, yoga, cycling will help you get your blood circulation going and cleanse your body.

