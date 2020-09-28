Did you know since ancient times, Honey has been an integral part of our lives? We have used it for its medicinal benefits as well as dietary benefits. In fact, honey is a myriad beauty ingredient that can do wonders to your skin! We can vouch for that! Also Read - COVID-19: Blood Test to Predict High-Risk COVID Patients, Say Researchers

Honey is rich in antioxidants and has flavonoids and has natural healing properties. It also has anti-bacterial properties which have proved to be an effective remedy for a lot of skin problems. Also Read - Mouni Roy Looks Casual and Chic in a Little Black Dress

This inexpensive beauty ingredient can step up your beauty game. Here are 5 amazing benefits of Honey. Read on. Also Read - Here’s How Your Skin and Hair Are Getting Impacted Due to Anxiety, Read On

1. Honey is a gentle exfoliant: This magic ingredient can help get rid of dead skin gently and exfoliate your skin. It also helps in brightening your skin and ease the redness and irritation caused by pollution and other elements.

2. Scar fader: Honey has antioxidant properties that help in repairing the damaged skin and heal the scars. It can be used as a natural moisturizer as well as a natural antiseptic. You can add one tablespoon, raw honey, with coconut oil and massage with your fingers in a circular motion for a few minutes and see the magic! Also, don’t forget to rinse it off.

3. Say bye-bye to Acne and Pimples: Thanks to it’s anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, honey is known to heal redness and swelling of pimples. You can directly apply honey on your breakout and wash it off in 10-15 minutes.

4. Anti-aging: You don’t need to spend a bomb on those anti-aging creams or face masks now! Well, the natural antioxidants will help in control those fine lines and wrinkles. Simply apply honey directly to your face mixing it with a homemade face pack, it will tighten your skin and will give the perfect glow.

5. Hydrates your skin: If you have itchy and dry skin, try honey! It has magical moisturizing and soothing effects that will keep your skin hydrated and make it looks youthful, glowing, and radiant.

Have you used honey before for your skincare routine? Let us know.