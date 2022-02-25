Skincare Tips: As we move from the winter season to spring-summer, our skin tends to change. Summer usually makes our skin dry and itchy. It takes a while for our skin to adapt to the weather change. You must make a few changes to your skincare routine for the warmer days ahead.Also Read - As Summer Approaches, here are Top Tips For Maintaining Healthy Skin And Hair Care Routine

Dr Geetika Goel, Consultant at Clinic Dermatech shares 5 changes you must make to your skincare routine during the spring-summer season. Also Read - Skincare Tips: 5 Kitchen Ingredients You Should Not Apply on Your Face