Skin problem is experienced by a lot of people across different age group. A lot of skin problem occurs due to hormonal issues and an insufficient nutritious diet. Not just teenagers, even people in their 30s and 40s face acne and other skin issues. Women, especially, face a lot of acne problems in their 30s and 40s. This can happen due to various reasons.

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Aanchal Panth, dermatologist, shares factors that can lead to appearance of acne in women. The caption read, "There is a common misconception that acne occurs only in teenage years. We are getting more and more women in their 30's and 40's getting acne for the first time."

Here Are The Factors Contributing to Acne Emergence

Hormonal Imbalance

According to dermatologist, a detailed menstrual history is of utmost importance.

Stress

“This makes everything worse. any kind of stress can worsen skin conditions including acne,” says Dr. Aanchal

Excess Sun Exposure

Dr. Aanchal says that this (excess sun exposure) has been found to trigger new acne eruptions.

Obesity And Increased Cholesterol

As per this has been linked to development to resistant adult acne

Increased Sugar And Milk Intake

Dermatologist says, “Sugar and milk should be avoided when you have acne. They increase insulin like growth factor(IGF) in the body. IGF stimulates the oil forming glands to make more oil. Hence worsening acne.”