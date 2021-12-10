Skincare Tips: There is no denying that your skin and hair need extra pampering during winter. It might even get hard for you to take care of your skin and hair in the right way. Winter comes with a lot of new challenges for your body.Also Read - How to Get Rid of Chapped Lips? Shahnaz Husain Spills Secrets

One of the most common skin issues during the cold winter months is dry skin. The low humidity and temperature drop does that to your skin and gets prone to skin issues like itchiness, redness, and more. On the other hand, your hair goes through a big change as well. You might experience some hair fall, frizziness, and dry hair.

Fortunately, there are plenty of skincare and haircare products that can help you overcome winter problems. You must look after your skin and hair significantly during the season.

However, you will have to be a little more careful about what products you are using on your skin and hair. While gentle care products can help keep your skin moisturized and ready for the cold breeze, there are a few ingredients that you must avoid while buying skincare and haircare products in the first place.

Ingredients to Avoid While Selecting The Right Skincare And Haircare Products

Since dryness is the major skin problem during winter, your focus should revolve around providing enough nourishment and moisturization to your skin

Unfortunately, some products that “work” for you aren’t smart enough for the cold weather. For a start, all you have to do is avoid some ingredients while picking skincare products for your routine.

The following are ingredients that are a big no for your skin and hair:

Fragrance

Everybody loves pampering your skin with pleasant-smelling creams and lotions. Well, you must leave those fragranced skin products right there on the shelf itself. The artificial scent does no good to your skin. It is highly recommended to use scented-free products. since the artificially added fragrance can cause serious damage to your dry skin.

Soap

You’ve spent hours finding the right bar soap for yourself this winter. However, there are tons of soap bars that contain ingredients that can make your skin drier. Before looking for a soap bar you must clear your mind about what ingredients can help your skin fight the winter season smoothly.

Sulfates and Parabens

As sulfates are cost-effective cleaning agents, they are commonly found in shampoos. They leave your hair and scalp feeling clean. However, we recommend not using shampoos as sulfates are a hard chemical that takes away all of the natural oils from your scalp in just a single wash. Eventually, your hair will be weakened and might result in hair fall, dryness, and whatnot. Whereas parabens are the preservatives that prevent the growth of bacteria. Over a period of time, they might cause hair issues like hair fall.

Astringents

You must know that you need to avoid products with alcohol as one of their ingredients. Well, that pricey astringent is essentially an alcohol-based component that can dry out your skin and hair in the worst possible.

Petrolatum

Petrolatum is just a fancy name for petroleum jelly. You might get tricked into thinking that these jellies lock the moisture in. Unfortunately, the issue with this product is that petroleum prevents dirt from escaping off your skin. Not only this but it also does not allow the air to penetrate. In worse cases, it might cause acne.

Takeaways

As mentioned before, it is significant to be kind to your skin and hair, especially during winter. Along with avoiding these harmful products, you should consider leaning towards something promising and organic.

The key to healthy skin is gentle moisturization and frequently using the right products. This winter, go for a calming soap bar with natural ingredients like avocado, cocoa, hemp seed oil, and other essential oils.

Moreover, you can even choose to replace your shampoo with a better, natural option that will get the job done for you. Organic shampoo bars are one of the best replacements for your chemically treated shampoos.

If you are still using those fragranced lotions on your skin, you must stop right away. It is high time for you to start looking for body butter with soothing essential oils and cocoa as a natural solution to deal with the cold weather.

Therefore, now you have all the valid reasons to pay attention to what you are using for your skin and hair. All you have to do is pay attention to the ingredients that take you towards healing and repairing dry skin and hair.

(Authored article by Namrata Reddy Sirupa, Co-founder of Satliva)