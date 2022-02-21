We tend to rely on home-based ingredients for skincare. Au natural as we famously like to say is all about easily available kitchen ingredients. Skincare and beauty take a lot of time and with hard work, dedication and perseverance, you can achieve blemish-free and smooth skin. In order to achieve that, you should know what suits your skin and what doesn’t. Not all ingredients are healthy for your skin. The trend of DIY is there but not all ingredients are good for the skin.Also Read - Amazing Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar For Radiant And Plump Skin, Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta a renowned doctor talked about ingredients that are not good for the skin. An excerpt from the caption read,” Do you love DIY masks? Are you using ingredients from your kitchen? STOP NOW These ingredients belong on your plate, not your face! Many of these can react with UVA rays, causing blisters, infections, and sensitivities. Trust only science-backed and proven products (sic).” Also Read - Quick Fixes for Valentine’s Day by Shahnaz Husain

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

Also Read - 7 Myths About Skin Lightening Treatments That You Need to Stop Believing Right Away - Expert Speaks

Lemon

Lemon is rich in vitamin C. However, it should not be used in DIY masks. They have citric acid that may cause irritation to people with sensitive skin. As per Healthline, applying lemon juice on the face can lead to phytophotodermatitis. It is a type of skin reaction caused due to citrus fruits. Lemon juice can also lead to chances of sunburnt.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is not good for the skin. As per Healthline, cinnamon can cause redness and irritation on the face. People who have sensitive skin should avoid it, big time.

Apple Cider Vinegar

A lot of people have recommended apple cider vinegar. However, it should be avoided as it is highly acidic and can create issues with natural skin. Overuse of apple cider vinegar can lead to chemical burns.

Vegetable Oil

A lot of people have recommended vegetable oil for skincare. However, different people have different skin types and they should not follow the same pattern. Applying vegetable oil can lead to dermatitis, pityriasis rosea like eruption lichenoid dermatitis etc.