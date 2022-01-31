Aloe Vera, a tropical household plant is also popularly known as a “Miracle” plant because of its medicinal properties as well as beauty benefits. The transparent gel-like substance found inside the leaves of the plant contains 75 potentially active constituents, including vitamins, minerals, sugars, enzymes, salicylic acids, lignin, saponins, and amino acids that can do wonders for the skin. Therefore, application of aloe vera gel on any skin type can help get rid of almost all of skin problems. It is a perfect home remedy for anyone looking for natural alternatives to get an even complexion and glowing skin.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Beauty Oil for Luminous And Younger-Looking Skin

Here are some of the promising benefits of aloe vera gel that would encourage you to incorporate Aloe Vera gel into your beauty routine for a healthy and beautiful skin.

Moisturizes dry skin: Aloe vera gel mostly contains water (around 95%). Hence, the extracts of the plant deliver amazing hydrating benefits to the skin, which keeps the face looking fresh and glowing. Compounds in aloe vera bind moisture to the skin really well, which helps to prevent dryness and regulate oil production. Using the gel as a moisturizer can help boost both collagen and elastin fibers, proteins responsible for maintaining elasticity of your skin. Also, Aloe Vera has proved to be an excellent moisturizer for sensitive and oily skin types. So, don’t forget to consider Aloe Vera gel as a light moisturizer for the dry winter months or sweatful summers. Removes dark circles: You can trust aloe vera for getting rid of the most annoying and unsightly dark circles that you could not get rid of using any other products. Aloe Vera gel lightens pigmentation and skin discoloration by providing hydration and nourishment to your underye area. So, if you want a glow on your face without any dark circles, then use aloe vera gel as the remedy to make them vanish. Soothes irritated skin: The anti-inflammatory Aloe Vera gel has cooling properties, which help soothe irritated skin affected by sunburn, rash, infection, redness, and itchiness. Its antifungal properties can help to reduce the occurrence of boils and rashes. Applying this gel would help to form a protective layer on the skin and help to retain hydration. No wonder, aloe vera is a must-have “summer skincare ingredient”. Helps with signs of aging: Aloe gel can help you deal with some of the aging signs like fine lines, wrinkles, or saggy skin that become more noticeable on the face with the gradual depletion of collagen. The gel contains Vitamin C & E, beta carotene in abundance, which reduces the visible wrinkles and fine lines on the face and also prevents premature aging of the skin by improving the skin elasticity and removing dead skin cells. Reduces inflammation: Thanks to the anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of Aloe Vera gel, you can keep acne and pimples at bay. The salicylic acid in the gel helps in unclogging the pores, and kills P.acnes bacteria responsible for acne. With regular application, you can help fade away blemishes and reduce hyperpigmentation.

(Authored article by Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organics)