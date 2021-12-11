Skincare Tips: The winter season is here and so is the Christmas holiday month. What you consume directly reflects on your skin. Therefore, taking care of your skin is of paramount importance. You might want to improve the way you treat your skin during the change in temperatures.Also Read - Skincare Tips: 5 Ingredients That Are a Big NO For Your Skin And Hair During Winter Season

Apparently, the environment has a lot to do with how your skin looks and feels. When it’s dry and cold, the skin happens to feel parched for a lot of hydration and nourishment. However, the skin can adapt to the climate eventually, there are plenty of ways you can serve your skin that will make the process much easier. Also Read - How to Get Rid of Chapped Lips? Shahnaz Husain Spills Secrets

Tips to Get Glowing And Tan Free Skin During The Winter Season

The transition from one season to another might affect your skin heavily. But there are tons of ways you can pass through that transition smoothly. We have managed to queue down a few essential skincare tweaks and tips that will make things easier for you and your skin. Also Read - Skincare Tips: Nutritionist Bursts 6 Skincare Myths And Why You Should Stop Believing Right Away!

Hydration is a MUST: Remember how keeping yourself hydrated during the summer was bliss for your skin? During this fall transition, your skin goes through a huge hit as well. To fight that, you must keep yourself hydrated from the inside out. To avoid dryness, all you have to do is drink enough water and serve your skin some hydrating lotions and serums. Lip Balm Should be Your go-to: One of the most common skin-related issues during the fall is chapped lips. Taking care of your lips is simply the easiest step that you need to add to your routine. Always keep your pocket lip balm with you. Not only will it help you to keep your lips hydrated but it will also lock the moisture. Go ahead and get yourself some organic lip balms this fall including orange and Ylang lip balm that will help soothe your chapped lips. Body Butter is the Better Butter: Skincare mostly twirls around just your face, but you must remember to take care of your body as well. When the fall starts taking over and the days get a little chilly, now is the time for you to grab body buttercreams. We highly recommend using body buttercreams as they keep your skin nourished and moisturized throughout the, unlike most body lotions. Use a Gentle Cleanser: You often come across face cleaners that claim to be 100% natural but you must do your research before adding them to your skincare routine. For better results, you can consider using gentle organic cleansers. Say a Big YES to Sunscreen: Even if it is not a sunny day, you must wear your sunscreen anyway. Sunscreen not only. Various studies suggest that one should wear sunscreen every day. You need it every time you go out because the sunlight penetrates through the cloudy sky and reflects off the water. It will not only prevent sunburns but slow down skin aging as well. Facial Oils Plus One: During summers, you might not want to say yes to facial oils as they might leave your skin heavy and greasy. However, they might do wonders to your skin during the fall season. It not only helps to restore moisture but it balances your skin as well. Some popular facial oils are jojoba oil and moringa oil.

Conclusion

Changing your skincare routine every time the season changes is a must but it should not be a matter of stress for you. Just go easy on your skin with just a gentle cleanser, moisturizer, hydrating serum, and sunscreen and you are good to go already. For a lot of people, skincare is a form of self-care.

(Authored article by Namrata Reddy Sirupa, Co-founder of Satliva)