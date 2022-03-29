The sweltering heat and the soaring temperatures are markings of the fact that summers are officially here. And while the summers bring a lot of dehydration effects to the body, did you know that your skin also has the tendency to get dehydrated too?Also Read - Skincare Tips: 5 Ways to Prevent Rashes This Summer Season

Yes, if your skin seems dry, flaky, itchy or red, it could be dehydrated. While we can sip on lots of glasses of water, juices, and whatnot to replenish our body, it does not always work for the skin. We need more than 8 glasses of water for that. So, what do we do to rehydrate our skin?

Dr Manasi Shirolikar, consultant dermatologist, MBBS, DDVL shares her expert knowledge and some ways how you can hydrate your skin in the summers:

Gentle cleansers in the morning, and gel-based cleansers in the evening

Dehydrated skin can be irritated easily. Using a gentle cleanser in the AM will cleanse your skin without already damaging the damaged barrier. This will also not further dehydrate the skin. A gel cleanser in the PM will help unclog pores, remove the excess sebum as well as soothe and moisturise the skin.

Hyaluronic Acid and other humectants

A humectant is a common moisturising ingredient, present in a lot of skincare. It is a sought after ingredient, due to its moisture-retaining factor. Hyaluronic Acid, as well as humectants such as glycerine, are helpful to rehydrate your skin.

Hydrating toners

Toners have always come with a bad rep, as the alcohol and astringent properties in them seem to dry skin out. However, new age, targeted toners do exist and they are extremely helpful to hydrate your skin. If used correctly, after cleansing your face, these toners provide hydration to the skin, as well as make it softer and more supple.

Gel-based or creamy sunscreens

Summers without sunscreens? Impossible. Using sunscreen, and reapplying it every two hours when outdoors is essential in the scorching summers. To hydrate your skin, you can opt for a gel-based sunscreen (for oily skin), a lotion sunscreen (for combination skin) or creamy skin (for dry skin). Gel sunscreens are non-comedogenic, non-irritating and provide good hydration to the skin. You can also pick up a creamy sunscreen instead. This is a moisturiser based sunscreen that both protects and hydrates your skin. It is thicker than the gel-based sunscreen, so be a little weary, as it may not always suit your skin.

Mists

Mists are formulated with skin-hydrating ingredients like thermal water, rosewater, hyaluronic acid, or spring water. Spritzing mists on the go will help you instantly revive your dehydrated skin, as they provide calming, soothing as well as healing of the barrier. While they may be a temporary solution, they work instantly, and if incorporated with a healthy, hydrating skincare routine, they can show their effects.

These are some ways you can fix your dehydrated skin this summer, and hydrate it the right way. In some cases, unfortunately, if the skin remains dehydrated, it is advisable to visit a dermatologist, who can provide a personalised and effective solution.

Enjoy the summer, and do remember that hydrated skin is healthy skin!