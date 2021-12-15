Your food habits have a huge impact on your energy levels and even show on your skin. The dietary choices we make every day can either make us feel energetic and look good or can make us look older than our actual age.

Healthy eating is beneficial for maintaining proper body weight as well as boosting the immune system. It rejuvenates your skin and improves your hair quality, thereby leaving you with glowing skin and reduced hair fall.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Here's How to Pamper Your Sensitive Skin During Winter Season

Apart from that, it also helps to smoothen the skin, curb wrinkles and strengthen nails. Skin, during winters, can become dry, and one might not be able to protect it in the right manner despite moisturizers. Certain super foods can help healthily protect the skin. Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics, fitness and nutrition expert shares superfoods which can do wonders to your skin. Also Read - Skincare Tips: 5 Ways to Get Glowing And Tan-Free Skin

Water: This one is one of the most important elements in our daily diet. Water gives our body and skin the much-needed boost of hydration. Consuming ample water makes the skin soft, smooth and supple. If the opposite is done, it can lead to dryness, clogged pores, wrinkles and blemishes. Further, drinking less water leaves you dehydrated that can trigger fatigue and make you look older.

Fatty Acids: Omega-3 fatty acids found in walnuts, flax seeds, and fish like Salmon and Mackerel help in keeping the skin nourished. These polyunsaturated fats accelerate the production of the skin’s natural oil barrier, which is critical in keeping your skin hydrated. It even makes it plumper, and younger-looking.

Fruits and vegetables rich in Vitamin A and C: Citrus fruits such as oranges and grapefruits contain high levels of vitamin C that help to boost the production of collagen – a protein that works to keep the skin firm and elastic during the winter season. In addition to vitamin C, there is also vitamin A. Alternatively known as retinol, vitamin A is most commonly found in meat, fish, eggs and dairy products. For vegetarians, plant foods, such as sweet potatoes, carrots and broccoli are good options as the body converts carotenoids in them into vitamin A. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin that is important for many bodily functions such as good skin health; it helps prevent loss of water from the skin, thereby keeping dry, itchy and dull skin at bay during the winter months

Avocado: Avocado is packed with healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, which provide optimal nourishment to our body and keep the skin healthy. The protein in this fruit is responsible for tightening the collagen and elastin of our skin

Spinach: A rich source of iron, spinach is a must-have, if you want glowing skin. It contains Vitamins A and C, as well as antioxidants that minimise the chances of skin infections. It plays a critical role in fighting anaemia and adds colour to pale skin

Add these 5 items to your daily diet for a nourished and healthy skin this winter season. Also Read - Skincare Tips: 5 Ingredients That Are a Big NO For Your Skin And Hair During Winter Season