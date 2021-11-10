Dry skin tends to get rough and irritated and might even break out during winters. Hence, the face must be regularly cleansed, scrubbed, moisturised and protected with sunscreen. Deep cleansing with mechanical exfoliation or chemical peels once every fortnight helps avoid the build-up of dead skin, dust, make-up products or infectious bacteria that may clog the pores and cause acne.Also Read - Post-Diwali: Hair And Skincare Tips Everyone Should Follow
Dr Geetika Goel, Consultant at Clinic Dermatech shared 5 DIY dry skin care tips for you: Also Read - Festive Special Beauty Hacks: Easy Tips To For A Long Lasting Make-Up | Watch Video
Also Read - Skincare Tips: Want A Healthy And A Glowing Skin? Try These Amazing Japanese Beauty Tips Today | Watch Video
- Cleanser – At home, raw, warm milk serves as the best cleanser. Soak a soft cotton pad in milk and cleanse your face lightly with it. To make it into a DIY scrub, add some coffee grounds and a pinch of sea salt to raw milk. Your non-irritant exfoliator is ready for use. Gently rub the paste on your face in circular motions sparing the delicate under-eye areas, and wash off with tap water.
- Toner – You might want to skip the toners as the skin might already be feeling too dry. But even in winters, it is important to maintain optimum skin pH. For that reason, you can keep a mist of organic rose water handy. Spray a little over the face and then dab on. Don’t wipe it off, let it dry on its own.
- Moisturizer – Vitamin E oil, coconut and olive oils are widely used in winters to counter skin dryness. However, Jojoba oil has lately gained popularity for being lightweight and because it doesn’t clog pores. Don’t skip your sunscreen as exposure to the sun is even higher in winters. Use an SPF 40 or higher with high UVA/UVB protection. Many people also use physical sunscreens like zinc or iron oxide for sun protection. They are especially helpful if you suffer from photosensitivity or inflammatory conditions like rosacea.
- Body butter -Phospholipids and sterols in ghee work as natural barriers on the skin against harsh elements like sun, dust and pollutants. Use in combination with Vitamin E oil or Almond oil for additional benefits. Add a few drops of neem essential oil that act as an antibacterial agent. Alternatively, you can employ organic shea or cocoa butter to soothe dry skin. Don’t forget to scrub the skin regularly for effective absorption of moisturising agents.
- Overnight serum – Cold-pressed walnut oil has anti-ageing properties and keeps the skin supple and nourished for a firm appearance when applied overnight. Massage with gentle pressure all over the face and neck including the skin around the eyes to reduce fine expression lines.
- Dry skin face mask – 1 tbsp rolled oats+ 2 tbsp raw milk + 1/2 tsp ghee for soothing dry, irritated and itchy skin. Apply paste to the face uniformly and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Wash off with warm water when semi-dry.