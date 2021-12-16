Skincare Tips: Skin is the largest organ of the body. Whatever you eat directly reflects on the skin. However, external factors also contribute to skin-related issues. The winter season brings issues like dryness, flakiness, dullness, and skin is very sensitive. During this time of the year, skin requires a lot of care and attention. Ayurveda comes to the rescue. It takes care of your skin during these extremely harsh times.Also Read - Cucumber For Skin: 6 Benefits of Cucumber For Soothing And Hydrating Skin
Taking it to Instagram, Dr Nitika Kohli, an Ayurveda doctor, shares simple tips to take care of during the winter. An excerpt from the caption," Winters have arrived and so has the time of dry skin and chapped lips. So instead of resorting to artificial means, inclining to Ayurvedic remedies can be a blessing in disguise. As per Ayurveda, winter is the time when the earth is in dakshinayana phase which is a feminine phase of the universe and thus, the season of regeneration."
Here Are The Tips Suggested
- Doctor Nitika says,” Soak 1 tbsp of seasame seeds for 2 hours. Grind finely, add milk and pinch of turmeric and make a paste. This scrub cleanses and moisturises the skin.”
- “Avoid very hot water as it increases dryness,” says Dr Nitika.
- According to Dr Nitika, take a spoon of sesame oil, add a tea spoon of coarse gram flour and apply. This scrub will exfoliate skin effectively in winters without making it dry.
- “An oil massage (abhyanga) before bath keeps skin healthy and smooth,” says Dr Nitika.
- Avoid harsh, chemical soaps; suggests Dr Nitika.
- Dr Nitika says, “Herbs like shatavari, yashtimadhu, anantamool, nagarmotha, amla and aloe vera can be mixed with milk to make a face pack. Apply once a week to keep the skin soft.”
- Lastly, Dr Nitika says to start your day with a simple yoga practice and meditation. Winter is no excuse to be lazy or sedentary.