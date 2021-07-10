At your home, right there on your kitchen shelf, are many ingredients that can easily be used for beauty care.Also Read - 3 Superfoods to Include in Your Diet For Glowing Skin

Cleansing for normal to dry skin : Take half a cup of cold milk and add five drops of any vegetable oil, like olive, sesame seed, or sunflower oils. Put this in a bottle and shake well. Cleanse the skin with it, using cotton wool. The left-over mixture can be kept in the fridge.

: Take half a cup of cold milk and add five drops of any vegetable oil, like olive, sesame seed, or sunflower oils. Put this in a bottle and shake well. Cleanse the skin with it, using cotton wool. The left-over mixture can be kept in the fridge. For oily skin: Mix rose water, cucumber juice, and lemon juice in equal quantities. Apply it on the face and wash it off after 5 minutes with plenty of water.

Mix rose water, cucumber juice, and lemon juice in equal quantities. Apply it on the face and wash it off after 5 minutes with plenty of water. For blackheads: Mix oats with egg white and apply on the areas. When it dries, moisten with water, rub gently and wash off.

Mix oats with egg white and apply on the areas. When it dries, moisten with water, rub gently and wash off. For combination skin : Take one-fourth teaspoon lemon juice and add one teaspoon each of cold milk and cucumber juice. Wipe the face with this lotion, using cotton wool. Rinse with plenty of water.

: Take one-fourth teaspoon lemon juice and add one teaspoon each of cold milk and cucumber juice. Wipe the face with this lotion, using cotton wool. Rinse with plenty of water. Moisturising Lotion: To 100 ml rose water, add one teaspoon honey. Shake well and keep in a jar in the fridge. Apply daily on the face and wash off with plain water after 15 minutes. For oily skin, add one teaspoon lemon juice to the mixture.

To 100 ml rose water, add one teaspoon honey. Shake well and keep in a jar in the fridge. Apply daily on the face and wash off with plain water after 15 minutes. For oily skin, add one teaspoon lemon juice to the mixture. Skin Toner: Green tea works well as an astringent toner. Soak green tea leaves or a teabag in hot water for half an hour. Cool and strain and use the liquid on the skin.

Green tea works well as an astringent toner. Soak green tea leaves or a teabag in hot water for half an hour. Cool and strain and use the liquid on the skin. For dark circles : Apply pure almond oil sparingly around the eyes and massage it lightly on the skin, using only the ring finger, for one minute under each eye. Massage in one direction only. Leave on for 15 minutes and wipe off gently with moist cotton wool.

: Apply pure almond oil sparingly around the eyes and massage it lightly on the skin, using only the ring finger, for one minute under each eye. Massage in one direction only. Leave on for 15 minutes and wipe off gently with moist cotton wool. Puffy eyes : Apply potato juice under the eyes. Wash off with plain water after 15 minutes.

: Apply potato juice under the eyes. Wash off with plain water after 15 minutes. Acne Scars: Mix oats with curd and a pinch of turmeric and apply on the areas with scars. When it dries, moisten with water and rub gently with small circular movements. Then wash off with water.

Coriander also helps to control acne conditions. Take one teaspoon each of coriander leaves and lemongrass. Add one cup boiling water and let the herbs steep for an hour. Then blend to a paste and apply on the acne eruptions. Wash off after 20 minutes. Also Read - 5 Reasons Hand Cream is Most Important Product on Your Skincare Stand Right Now!

Make sure to take out 5 minutes every day for your daily skincare routine. Also Read - Beard Grooming Tips: Shahnaz Husain Shares Complete Guide on How to Maintain a Beard