Every working person values their Sunday, their weekly day of rest. Save enough time to have a luxury bath! Give your arms, legs and body a good massage with olive oil, sesame seed or almond oil, paying attention to elbows and knees.

Luxury Bath

You can try one of the following bath additives. A bath which leaves your body soft, smooth and perfumed can make you feel really good.

Honey Bath: Add two tablespoons of honey to a bucket of bath water. It is said to induce relaxation and leave your skin soft and moist.

Vinegar: Add two tablespoons of vinegar. This helps to relieve itching.

Eau de Cologne: Adding a few drops of cologne makes you feel cool and leaves the body fragrant.

Rose Oil: Add 2 or 3 drops of essential oil of rose to a bucket of bath water. This also leaves the body fragrant and soothes the nerves.

Sandalwood Oil: Essential oil of sandalwood can also be added. 2 to 3 drops are enough. It is also said to calm the nerves, apart from leaving the body perfumed.

Almond Oil: Add one tablespoon almond oil to your bath water if you have a dry skin.

Epsom Salts: If the water is hard, try adding one tablespoon epsom salts to the bath water.

After-bath Body Lotion: Mix together 100 ml rose water with one tablespoon pure glycerin. Keep in a bottle with a lid.

Body and Face Pack: Mix ripe papaya pulp with two parts honey, two parts yogurt, two parts powdered dried orange and lemon peel and 3 parts oatmeal. Apply on face / body and wash it off after half an hour. Mix liquid ingredients gradually, to get the right consistency.

Beauty Bundle for Bath: An ideal way of using natural ingredients is to tie ingredients in a clean cloth, wet slightly and then rub the cloth bag on the skin. You can use besan, oatmeal, dry and ground mint leaves, rose petals, almond meal, a little turmeric powder.

