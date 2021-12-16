Did you know that cucumber has almost 96% water content? That kind of water content makes it the most hydrating and soothing ingredient for your skin. Cucumber is a whole package when it comes to skin benefits. It is packed with nutrients, minerals, and vitamins that contribute to your skin’s health to a large extent. Here’s how cucumbers can help you achieve your skin goals.Also Read - 5 Winter Superfoods For Glowing, Healthy And Nourished Skin

Skin Hydration

We all know what happens to skin when it lacks hydration. Your skin becomes dry, rough and patchy. Hydration is extremely important for your skin to breathe. Having a high amount of water content, cucumber has the capacity to hydrate your skin. Also Read - Skincare Tips: Here's How to Pamper Your Sensitive Skin During Winter Season

Heals Sunburn

Cucumber has a soothing effect on the skin. When your skin is burnt due to overexposure to the sun, a tiny amount of cucumber gel can give you relief. Being anti-inflammatory, it can also reduce the redness of your skin. Also Read - Skincare Tips: 5 Ways to Get Glowing And Tan-Free Skin

Prevents Acne

Using cucumber can help maintain the oil balance of your skin. It acts as an astringent to tighten your skin pores and reduce sebum oil secretion. Thus, your skin experiences a normal oil secretion and acne stays at bay.

Reduce Skin Inflammation

Cucumber is anti-inflammatory. Naturally, it can heal inflamed and irritated skin. Wounds, cuts or usual puffiness can be treated with cucumber. It will immediately provide soothing relief and slowly reduce the inflammation of your skin.

Prevents Free Radicals

Free radicals are some threatening unstable molecules that are formed due to environmental causes such as extreme pollution, UV radiation etc. It can damage your skin cells and affect your DNA. This condition may lead to skin cancer as well. The best-known element to fight against free radicals is antioxidants. And cucumber is a powerhouse of antioxidants.

Improves Skin Tone

You must have heard of the use of vitamin C for skin lightening. Vitamin C is well known for promoting skin brightness, reducing dark spots and blemishes. One of the key components of cucumber is Vitamin C. Applying cucumber to your face regularly can take away all the spots and pigmentation.

Tips To Use Cucumber For Skin

Cucumber alone may not satisfy your skin’s hydration needs. Apply moisturizer alongside using cucumber. It will ensure deep skin hydration.

Use cucumber slices on your eyes for 10 minutes when the eyes feel puffy or tired.

You can always mix cucumber toner with rose water for better hydration.

Rinse your face in the morning with cucumber-infused water for a refreshing start.

Add cucumber to your regular diet to obtain maximum benefits. For example, cucumber intake can control your sugar levels and promote weight loss. The healthier you stay, the prettier you will look.

Cucumber can be the new BFF skincare ingredient. Once you know how to incorporate it into your daily skincare routine, it is pretty much easy to use. It can reduce pigmentation, prevent acne and protects your skin against free radicals. You can buy skincare products that contain cucumbers or make your own masks or gel at home. The best part is it can easily be added to your diet as well.

(Inputs by Dr Kaustav Guha R&D Head SkinKraft Labs, leading Proven science Beauty Brand)