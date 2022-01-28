Facial sprays form a fine mist on the face and can be most refreshing. A fine spray helps to diffuse the contents over the skin. Depending on the ingredients, the spray can also tone the skin, close the pores, or reduce oiliness. Some sprays can also heal pimples and acne, while others may moisturize the skin. Hold it at least ten inches away. The spray should be really fine, like a mist. One should take care not to use too many facial mist sprays.Also Read - Turmeric Milk For Skin And Health: Here's Why You Should Add Golden Milk to Your Daily Diet

To make a spray at home, you will need a spray bottle and distilled water. Or, you can use mineral water, instead of distilled water. Rosewater may also be used. Just spraying the face with rose water can help to refresh and cool the skin. Rosewater also tones the skin powerfully. It also helps to stimulate blood circulation to the skin surface and thus add a glow to the face.

Take 10 gms of rose petals and put them in a bowl. Add hot water to cover them and let them infuse in the water. Leave it overnight; next morning cool and strain. Add the contents of 2 Vitamin E capsules. Mix well. Put in a spray bottle and use it to spray a fine mist on the face. It helps to tone, refresh and nourish the skin.

A facial spray can also be made by adding essential oils to the water. Make sure that you buy pure Essential Oils. Remember that essential oils should not be used by themselves. They must be added to distilled water or mineral water in the right proportions. Shake the spray bottle well every time before using it, because the oil and water may separate.

For normal to dry skin: To 200 ml distilled water or mineral water, add 5 drops of Rose Essential Oil and half teaspoon pure glycerin.

For acne prone skin: To 100 ml distilled water or mineral water, add 3 to 4 drops of Tea Tree Oil.

For oily skin: Use a facial spray containing tulsi (basil) or mint. Crush mint or tulsi leaves and add them to 2 cups hot water. Allow the leaves to steep in the water for an hour. Cool and strain the water. Put it in a spray bottle and keep in the refrigerator.

Home beauty recipes should not be made in large quantities.