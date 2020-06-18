Blackheads seem to be stubborn. They keep on returning and squeezing them out becomes a daily thing that can be irritating. These are a mild form of acne that occur when your skin pores containing hair follicles get clogged. As a result, the sebum and dead skin cells get in contact with air and get oxidised turning the pores black, hence they are called blackheads. Also Read - Blackheads? This is How You Deal With Them

Though majorly blackheads appear on your face, they can occur on your chest, arms, neck, and back as well. There can be various causes behind the onset of blackheads. These may include hormonal changes, excessive production of skin cells, too much sweating, use of cosmetics etc. To get rid of them, you can get the help of some home remedies. Read further to know about them.

Tea Tree Oil

Having strong anti-comedogenic properties, tea tree oil can potentially remove blackheads. To use it, you need to mix 2-3 drops of tea tree oil with coconut oil and apply the mixture on your face using a cotton pad. Do this thrice daily to get the required results.

Strawberries

One of the best ways to prevent the occurrence of blackheads is by keeping your skin hydrated. You can do that with the help of strawberries as they are rich in vitamin C. They eliminate dead skin cell and do not let black lesions appear. To use them, you need to take a small bowl and add 2-3 mashed strawberries, 1/2 teaspoon honey, and 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice in it. Mix them well until you get a thick paste. Now, apply it on the blackheads prone area. Wait for 20 minutes and then wash with plain water.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde, that can tighten your skin pores by stimulating the synthesis of collagen. You can mix 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and cinnamon power each and mix them well. Apply the paste on your face and wait for around 20 minutes. Then, rinse off using plain water.