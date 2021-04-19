New Delhi: Have a wedding planned this summer? Indian summers can be especially brutal on the skin. The stress of wedding planning combined with every bride’s dream of having the most shareworthy pictures of their D-Day can take a toll on one’s skin. If you have a few months or weeks left for your wedding then a skincare course is a must. No matter how many facial treatments you have been taking, a quick skincare regime for the last minute is always required. Also Read - Summer Skincare Tips: Say Goodbye To Breakouts With These Easy Home Remedies
For a bride preparing for a summer soiree, there is nothing better than finding the perfect skincare product that does what it says and beats the harsh effect of the summer heat. Also Read - Holi 2021 Hair Care and Skin Care: Best Tips to Cure Damage From Colours
Here are some easy tips by Dr. Satish Bhatia (M.D), Dermatologist and Cutaneous Surgeon to make you glow on your big day: Also Read - Buttermilk For Skincare: 5 Quick and Easy Ways to Use This Rich Drink For Smooth And Glowing Skin
- Cleansing is a must: The sun during this season tends to damage your skin the most. Use Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser twice a day with tissue or water. This cleanses without irritation to leave your skin soft and smooth. This mild, soap-free formula removes dirt, makeup, and impurities and also helps retain skin moisture. It is a water-based and non-comedogenic (does not block pores) formulation that helps in settling the skin for consumers having normal to dry skin.
- For brides with oily skin can be a challenge to cope up with makeup. Hence, investing in a cleanser which helps in getting rid of the skin’s grease and grime, is a good bet. It is kind on sensitive skin and perfect for those who suffer with acne.
- Hydrating is important: Hydrate plenty in summers to combat the heat. The best solution for brides is to use a hydrating lotion. Ideally, water is the best remedy for fixing up your skin, it helps in flushing out toxins from your body making you feel refreshed during hot days.
- Replenish skin’s moisture: Summers can be harsh on your skin and last-minute breakouts, darkening and dullness can stress out any bride with dry skin. Choose moisture that is light weight, yet rich in macadamia oil which helps to hydrate and nourish the skin. Make sure it is specifically formulated to soothe dry skin and is non-greasy, non–irritating, and non–comedogenic since this will eliminate clog pores.