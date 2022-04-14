Skin is the largest organ of the human body and the one that is exposed to open air. Different weather conditions can be harsh on your skin, hence skin care becomes extremely important through all seasons. Winters typically can be harsh as the chilly winds can leave the skin dry, and cracked which leads to a burning sensation and might start to peel off causing rashes and irritation. The cold temperatures, chilly winds coupled with low humidity/dry air causing lack of sweat are key reasons. In the winters, people resort to sitting in the sun for long hours, while soaking in the sun is important for your dose of Vitamin D, but prolonged hours can be equally harmful to your skin. Long exposure to ultraviolet rays of the sun coupled with dry winter winds can leave your skin withered.Also Read - Step-by-Step Night Time Skin Care Routine One Must Follow

Similarly, during summers our skin is exposed to high temperature and humidity that makes it prone to itchy and crawly sensations. This gets aggravated by profuse sweating that attracts dust and other pollutants that settle on the skin's surface, combined with the harsh sun rays.

Dynamic changes in the weather can take a toll on the skin as it gets acclimatised to a specific temperature over a particular span of time. Therefore whenever weather shifts from summers to winters, the air becomes arid making it difficult for the skin to maintain adequate hydration. This process of adjusting to the temperature can cause cracks in the outer layer of the skin and inflammation due to dryness and itchiness all of which can adversely impact the health of the skin. During the transition between two seasons, the skin becomes more vulnerable to irritation and inflammation.

But it is important to understand that temperature fluctuations alone cannot cause any long term harm to the skin, however when coupled with some lifestyle changes that people take when weathers changes are also an important aspect. Taking hot showers, prolonged exposure to the sun, centrally heated homes during winters, staying dehydrated during summers inadequate hygiene and overexposure to air conditioners are a few lifestyle habits that are possible contributors to skin damage.

Hence, some basic eating habits with a skincare routine that involves regular moisturising (with the correct moisturiser for winters and summers) are a must for healthy and supple skin:

Moisturize your skin regularly- A good emollient & moisturizer when used on wet skin can help keep your skin healthy ( natural coconut oil being one of the best)

Keep yourself hydrated- In the winters consumption of water by an average human being drops drastically from what it should normally be, this can lead to further lowering of the moisture content that the body naturally generates.

Do not use harsh soaps- Use soaps with a PH Balance of 5.5, as this helps balance the moisture.

A diet rich in Vitamin C- Add natural sources of Vitamin C to your diet like oranges, lemon/tomato juice. Vitamin C acts as a natural anti-oxidant that protects skin cells from any damage caused by exposure to the UV rays

Avoid using grainy face scrubs frequently as it can cause rashes and inflammation on the dry skin.

(Inputs by Dr Pankaj Mehta, Senior Consultant, Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery)