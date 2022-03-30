With the onset of summer season comes a lot of skin issues too. Oily skin gets oilier and dry skin gets patchy. The summer season, perfect for sipping on lemonades and mango shakes, can prove to be the worst enemy for your skin, causing pimples, breakouts and rashes. But with a few tips and tricks, you can keep these skin issues at bay.Also Read - Staying Well-Hydrated May Reduce Long-Term Risks of Heart Failure: Study

While summer is the time to satiate your taste buds with ice creams and coolers, it is also the time to switch up your skincare routine by adding products that go well with the heat and humidity that comes with the season. Also Read - Skincare Tips: 5 Ways to Keep Your Hydrated During Summer

The harsh rays and the harmful pollutants that inhabit the air, aggravated by profuse sweating can lead to several skin ailments, which can be prevented if you follow your skincare regime religiously. Also Read - Skincare Tips: 5 Ways to Prevent Rashes This Summer Season

Wondering how to make your skin summer ready. You could begin with something as simple and budget-friendly as sunscreen. Dr AA Khurana, Senior Consultant-Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Jeevan Sree Hospital, Meerut, advises to never step out before applying sunscreen and wearing breathable garments that allow for the perspiration to evaporate.

However, an array of skincare products available in the market can leave you baffled while choosing what goes best for your skin.

When it comes to your skin, knowledge can be really powerful. So before you shop for the best summer skincare products, here are a few tips from Dr Gunjan Verma, Consultant Dermatologist, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka.

Hydrate your body, not just the face

Hydrating the body is essential not only during the winters but in summers too. “One should shop for summer-friendly paracrine body lotion because this season aggravates psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis which can cause itchiness and rashes. So, hydrate the skin with a summer-friendly lotion or moisturiser,” suggested Dr Verma.

SPF matters

Sunscreen plays a vital part in your summer skincare regime. When choosing a sunscreen, Dr Verma suggested seeing if the product has SPF between 20-50. “Whenever you plan to go out, plan accordingly so that you apply the sunscreen 1-2 hours before you step out and apply a good thick layer so that it protects you from harmful UV rays,” she said.

Organic soaps are best for the skin

While umbrella and loose cotton clothing are your skin’s best friends during summers, Dr Verma said that natural/organic soaps can do wonders for your skin too, given the fact that they are rich in antioxidants and are loaded with glycerine.

The role of a good diet for healthy-looking skin

A good diet plays a major role in keeping your skin healthy and glowing. Feeding your body with good nutrients will reflect on your skin, giving it a natural shine. So add juicy fruits to your daily diet and keep yourself hydrated during the summer season. Avoid spicy and fried food items.

Minimal makeup

Minimal makeup is perfect for the summer season as putting layers of foundation and other makeup products could lead to acne and pimples. Dr Gunjan Saxena said, “During summers, less makeup and natural makeup is the best. Always use non- comedogenic products, otherwise, the makeup will lead to the growth of acne, pimples, and pigmentation because the skin gets greasier and oily during the summer weather.” She also suggested washing the face regularly. Picking a gentle cleanser, which is fragrance-free and doesn’t have any harsh ingredients, could be a great addition to your daily skincare routine.

Vitamin C for summer nights

Before sleeping, treat your skin with a good hydrating Vitamin C serum after washing your face with a mild cleanser, suggested Dr Verma. She noted that Vitamin C serum is available in various percentages; the more the percentage, the more are the chances of dryness. So one has to be more careful while using vitamin serum at night, “but yes it is very important since it is an antioxidant,” she said.

Urea-based cream for feet

While you take care of your face, don’t forget your feet as they are also prone to tanning during summers. Dr Verma suggested that one should buy a urea-based cream in order to protect their feet from getting damaged by harmful UV radiations.

Golden rule

In addition to all these tips, the golden rule for healthy and supple skin is that one should always keep their skin clean. Never sleep with your makeup on, and use an organic scrub once or twice a week. Always remember to keep your bedsheet, pillow covers and blankets clean in order to avoid any skin issues.

So, now that we have got you all covered, keep in mind these essential tips before you pick products to make your skin summer ready.

(With ANI inputs)