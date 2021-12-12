Skincare Tips: Winter happens to be one of the most detected seasons, especially the ones with sensitive skin. If not taken care of this easily irritated skin type, it can become bumpy and red. You might even face itching, stinging, and burning.Also Read - Skincare Tips: 5 Ways to Get Glowing And Tan-Free Skin

On the other hand, the tolerance power of sensitive skin is quite reduced than a normal skin one. With the application of personal care and cosmetic products, you might have to be a little more careful. Additionally, in most cases, complaints of sensitive skin are related only to the face.

Why Should People With Sensitive Skin Avoid Chemical-Based Products?

Chemically-treated products are a big NO for sensitive skin. You can afford to let such products mess with your skin. There are a few ingredients that you should alarmingly avoid while looking for skincare products. Also Read - How to Get Rid of Chapped Lips? Shahnaz Husain Spills Secrets

Alcohol Fragrance Sulfate Apricot Kernel

Most of these ingredients can cause serious harm to your skin. As your sensitive skin is already prone to such chemicals, trust us, you don’t have to make it worse.

Therefore, you should consider using more natural products that suit your skin. Remember, your skin needs plenty of nourishment. Always look for calming components and barrier-repairing oils. They ensure to reduce redness and calm your skin inflammation and reduce agitated symptoms of sensitivity.

Therefore, choosing natural and organic products can not only support your skin but make it better with each application.

Why Are Organic And Natural Products Better For Sensitive Skin?

As organic products are less likely to cause an allergic reaction unlike chemical-based products, people with sensitive skin should go for natural options. Not only do they promote healthy skin but they are environmental-friendly as well.

It is no surprise that you need to put in extra effort and time to take care of your skin during winters. There are tons of skin routines and products you can add to your daily routine to pamper your sensitive skin during winters.

What Kind of Products Should You Use During Winter For Sensitive Skin?

The first step to prevent dry skin is moisturizing. People with sensitive skin should ensure to moisturize their skin to form a hydrated base.

One of the major skin troubles in winters is dry skin. Consider using Body Butter Cream as it is one of the most reliable and effective solutions for dry skin. Hemp with Neroli Body Butter locks the moisture in and provides the required nourishment to your skin all day long.

Another one in the chain is Face and Body Oils. As mentioned before, essential and barrier-repairing oils are great for sensitive skin during winter. Hemp with Moringa Face And Body oil grants your skin an accurate amount of nourishment and hydrates your skin to avoid itchiness and dryness. It tightens your skin, provides it the nourishment that it needs, and forms a shield to protect it.

Furthermore, if you still use chemical-based soap bars, it is high time for you to stop. Your sensitive skin is prone to plenty of irritations already. Organic hemp and shea butter body soap bar and moringa body soap bar should be on your priority list.

How to Know Whether These Products Are Good For Your Skin?

Before using a new product, you must know the exact ingredients that the product is made from. Choosing the right product for your sensitive skin is significant. Make sure the product has all the right ingredients that must end up helping your skin rather than ruining it.

To check whether the product is suitable for you, try taking a small amount of the product onto your palms and applying it to a specific area on your hands to see if it is irritable. If not, then you are all set to use the product.

To sum it all up, it is quite safe to use organic products. But you must keep in mind that natural products do not always go with your skin type. Before applying it to your face, you should consider taking a small patch test. Therefore, this winter season, take a step towards nature and healthy skin.

(Authored article by Namrata Reddy Sirupa, Co-founder of Satliva)