Stretch marks are long parallel lines on the skin that appear when your skin is stretched especially due to weight gain. Though anyone can develop them, stretch marks are prevalent in women more than men. From your stomach to thighs, breast, and arms, stretch marks can appear on different body parts.

To get rid of stretch marks, you can use castor oil. It contains an unsaturated omega-9 fatty acid called ricinoleic acid, that has skin moisturising and conditioning properties. Also, castor oil can prevent transepidermal water loss. This can potentially reduce the appearance of stretch marks. Here we tell you how to use castor oil to bid adieu to stubborn stretch marks.

Castor Oil And Coconut Oil

According to a study published in the Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine, coconut oil is an excellent moisturiser and has therapeutic effects on the skin too. It can potentially minimize the appearance of stretch marks. To use castor oil and coconut oil for this purpose, mix them well in a bowl and warm the blend. Now, massage the affected area using the oil. Leave it overnight. Doing this every day can give you the required result.

Castor Oil And Clove Essential Oil

Having strong tissue remodelling effects, clove essential oil can reduce stretch marks. To use it, you need to take a bowl and add 3 drops of clove essential oil and 1 tablespoon of castor oil in it. Now, mix them well and use them to massage the affected area. Leave it overnight. Repeat this daily.

Castor Oil And Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is known to stimulate fibroblasts and help in the production of collagen. Also, it has moisturising effects. Using it daily can reduce the appearance of stretch marks. Mix 1 tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel and 1 tablespoon of castor oil. Mix them nicely and massage the area with stretch marks using the mixture for around 10 minutes. Leave it overnight. Repeat this daily.