Skincare tips: Every day our skin is exposed to harmful environmental aggressors such as dirt, pollutants, temperature changes, etc., that tend to disrupt our skin's pH balance. However, superior skincare products like soaps can help maintain the skin's optimal pH balance and restore its natural defences. Many of us often overlook the kind of soap that comes into contact with our skin daily and determine our skin health based on pH levels and chemical formulations. Since everyone has a different skin type and dermal concerns, it is important to choose the right kind of soap as per your needs to keep the skin clear, smooth, and glowing.

Here is a guide for choosing the right soap according to your skin type:

Best soap for oily skin

People with oily skin have overactive sebaceous glands that generate excessive sebum and lead to problems like acne, stinking sweat, greasy skin appearance, etc. Those prone with oily skin have to frequently wash their face or constantly blot out the skin to avoid the lingering sweaty feeling. Oily skin types should choose soaps that contain ingredients such as aloe vera, oat, rosemary, lemon, sea salt, benzoyl peroxide, lavender, charcoal, tea tree oil, tamarind, brown sugar, peach pits, hyaluronic acid, kojic acid, salicylic acid, etc. These ingredients work to remove dead skin cells, improve complexion, and result in much healthier and brighter skin. Besides, these are gentle on the skin and reduce excessive oil production without making it too dry or sensitive. In addition to looking for the ingredients, make sure to choose a gentle and natural soap labelled as non-comedogenic and hydrating.

Best soap for dry skin

Most of the ordinary commercial soaps available in the market tend to make our skin dry and susceptible to allergies and infections, robbing the skin of natural moisture. People with dry skin have lower sebum production, so they tend to suffer from itchiness, flaky skin, dry patches due to lack of adequate moisture. These skin problems aggravate with the use of soaps that contain a high amount of sodium lauryl sulphate, a common compound that degreases and washes dirt away. Hence, people with dry skin should opt for soaps that contain ingredients such as jojoba oil, glycerine, aloe vera, cocoa butter, shea butter, olive oil, aloe vera, avocado, vegetable oils, etc. These ingredients have enriching moisturizing properties and absorb water present in the air, which keeps your skin moist for a long time.

Best soap for sensitive skin

Some people have thin or fine-textured skin, highly susceptible to seasonal temperatures, humidity changes, detergent soaps, synthetic fragrances and colours, preservatives, and other additives. Using soap with the wrong pH levels can cause irritation, inflammation, red blotchy, itchy skin, etc. among sensitive skin types. Thus, people with delicate soaps should pick up soaps with ingredients such as green tea polyphenols, chamomile, aloe vera, carrot, honey, milk, calendula soap, neem, shea butter, vitamin E, etc. These ingredients are gentle on the skin and exfoliate the skin without causing damage.

Best soap for combination skin

People with combination skin types suffer from excessive oiliness as well as dryness at the same time, so they need to opt for soaps with both dry and oily properties. Soaps enriched with aloe vera, glycerine, vitamin E, and chamomile are the perfect choice for individuals with combination skin.

Best soap for normal skin

Normal skin means there is no specific skin problem that needs to be addressed as the sebum production is quite balanced and regulated. However, people with normal skin types must change their soaps as per the temperature change to maintain optimal pH balance in the skin.

Note: Soaps with a high acid content, too many chemicals, or fragrances must be avoided.

— Inputs by By Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organics