To take good care of your skin, you do not need to spend a lot of money and buy expensive chemical products. The right and useful ingredients for this purpose is already present in your kitchen. Yes, you read it right. With these easily available products, you can prepare a body wash at your home and can effectively kill germs, dirt and get rid of excess skin oil, sweat or/and makeup. The body wash can also protect your skin against various infections and illnesses. Let's know about kitchen ingredients and the recipe of preparing a homemade body wash using them.

Coconut Milk

Being rich in antibacterial properties, coconut milk can help you get rid of excessive skin oil and acne. It also prevents clogging of pores and removes dead skin cells. It contains copper that is associated with the prevention of wrinkles and fine lines. Also, its rich vitamin A level can maintain the elasticity of your skin. To prepare coconut milk body wash, take a bowl and add 1/2 cup coconut milk, ⅔ cup unscented liquid castile soap, honey, glycerin, jojoba oil, and essential oils. Now, mix them well and use it by pouring on a bath sponge.

Honey

It has moisturizing and nourishing properties. Honey can reduce inflammation and can soothe blemished skin. To prepare homemade body wash with honey, take a bottle and add ½ cup liquid castile soap, 1/2 cup honey, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons castor oil, and 10 drops of any essential oil. Mix them well by shaking the bottle. The body wash is ready to be used.

Almond Oil

Almond oil has an array of skin benefits. From soothing inflammation to moisturising your skin and bringing a glow to your skin, almond oil can do it all. Those who have dry skin can use almond oil to prepare a body wash. To do that, take a bottle and pour 2 cups unscented liquid castile soap, 1 tablespoon lime juice, 3 tablespoons almond oil, 15 drops of lavender essential oil, and 1 cup rose water. Mix the ingredients well and then apply it by pouring on a bath sponge.