Potato is not only a staple and super-food but also an effective beauty enhancer. Packed with essential vitamins and minerals, potatoes can help you get a glowing and clear skin. From removing stubborn spots to reducing puffy eyes, and delaying signs of ageing, potatoes offer all the necessary beauty benefits. So, what are you waiting for? Make them a significant part of your beauty regime. You can prepare a simple face pack with the help of potatoes at home. Read further to know the recipes. Also Read - Skincare Tips: Don't Squeeze, Use These Simple Home Remedies to Get Rid of Blackheads

Potato And Honey Face Pack

Take a bowl and add 3 tablespoons mashed potato and 2 tablespoon honey in it. Blend them nicely and then apply the mixture on your face. Leave it for around 15 minutes and then rinse off using plain water. Honey present in the face pack can moisturise your skin and keep it soft. Potato juice, on the other hand, acts as a bleaching agent and makes your skin look brighter. Also Read - Skincare Tips: How Castor Oil Helps in Reducing Appearance of Stretch Marks?

Potato And Lemon Juice Face Pack

Mix 2 teaspoons potato juice and lemon juice each in a small bowl and mix it well. Once you get a thick paste, apply it on your face and leave for 15 minutes. Then, wash off using normal water. Apply this mask every alternate day for better results. Both the ingredients present in this mixture have astringent qualities that help in flushing out excess oil and opening up the skin pores. Notably, you can dilute lemon juice if your skin is allergic to it. Also Read - Skincare Tips: How to Prepare Body Wash at Home With Simple Ingredients?

Potato And Tomato Face Pack

To prepare this face pack, all you need to do is to mix 1 tablespoon potato juice or pulp, 1 tablespoon tomato juice or pulp, and 1 tablespoon honey in a bowl. Apply it on your face and wait for approximately 10 minutes. Then wash off using plain water. Applying this face mask once a day can help you get rid of acne completely. Notably, tomato and potato, both are packed with strong antioxidants that are known to fight against free radicals effectively and keep bacteria away. Also, their rich acidic properties can open your pores.