Pampering your skin is important if you wish to look attractive. Skincare is tricky but necessary. Everyone must take out some time out of their busy schedule to address the concerns related to their skin. For that, you do not need an array of expensive beauty products but just curd in your fridge. Yes, this cooling superfood is one of the most popular skincare kitchen ingredients that can improve the quality of your skin. It can moisturise your skin, improve its brightness, and elasticity.

Curd contains lactic acid that helps in exfoliating skin cells and keeping the skin smooth. The fat content in curd removes bad tan and tackle dullness and pigmentation. Additionally, having cooling effects, curd can relieve inflammation and treat skin conditions like acne. To use curd for reaping most of its beauty benefits, here is how you need to use it.

Curd And Honey Face Pack

Honey has strong therapeutic and moisturising properties. Therefore mixing it with curd will make it an excellent skincare ingredient. People with normal or dry skin can use the face pack. To prepare it, you need to mix 2 tablespoons of curd with 1 tablespoon of honey in a bowl. Then apply the paste on your face and leave for 20 minutes. Then, wash your face using cold water.

Curd And Besan Face Pack

Besan can exfoliate your skin and remove all the impurities. Also, it can make your skin look brighter. People with normal or oily skin types can use this face pack. Mix 2 tablespoons of curd with a tablespoon of besan in a bowl and prepare a thick paste. Apply this mixture on your face and wait for 10 minutes. Then, wash off using cold water.

Curd And Turmeric Face Pack

Being rich in antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric can clear your skin and bring a glow. This face pack can be applied by people with any skin type. To prepare the pack, you need to take 2 tablespoons of curd and mix half a teaspoon of turmeric in it. Apply this mixture on your face and leave for around 15 minutes. Then, rinse off using regular water.