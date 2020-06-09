Acne is hard to deal with. It can leave scars and can hamper your look. It is a skin condition that occurs as a result of clogged skin pores and hair follicles due to accumulation of dirt or oil. It can lead to pimples, whiteheads, blackheads etc. Acne may also occur due to bacterial infection and excessive activity of androgen hormone. Also Read - Banana Can Remove Acne: How to Use Fruit Peel to Get Rid of This Skin Problem

To get rid of this skin problem, you can use Multani Mitti as it is loaded with magnesium chloride, which can potentially fight against acne and prevent the onset of breakouts. Also, application of Multani Mitti can prevent excessive production of oil in your skin. It is also rich in minerals that flush out dirt and grime. Its skin lightening properties can help fade scars and skin pigmentation. Here is how to use Multani Mitti to bid adieu to stubborn acne.

Multani Mitti And Turmeric

Take a bowl and add 2 tbsp Multani Mitti, 1 tbsp turmeric powder, and 2 tbsp honey in it. Mix them well until you get a smooth mixture. Now, clean your face and let it dry. Then, apply the prepared paste on your face and wait for 20 minutes. After that, wash off using cool water. Doing this thrice a week can give you the required results. Turmeric present in the paste can curb acne due to its strong antimicrobial and antiseptic properties. And, honey can fade away scars with the help of its bleaching properties.

Multani Mitti And Neem

To prepare a paste, mix 2 tbsp Multani Mitti, 1 tbsp neem powder, 1/2 tsp lemon juice and 1 tbsp rose water in a bowl until you get a smooth paste. Now apply it on your face after cleaning and drying it. Rinse off after 20 minutes. Using this face pack twice a week can help get rid of excessive oiliness and bacterial infection that resulted in the onset of acne.

Multani Mitti And Curd

Take a bowl and mix 2 tbsp Multani Mitti, 2 tbsp curd, and 1 tbsp lemon in it. Wash your face and then apply this face pack. Leave it for 20 minutes and then rinse it off using cool water. Using this mild pack twice a week can treat acne and moisturises your skin. Curd present in the pack dissolves dirt and prevents clogging of pores.