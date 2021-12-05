Skincare Tips: The winter season is back and so is the season of dry and dull skin. Skin is the largest organ of the body and hence, taking care of it is difficult but very important. The wrath of the winter season is seen directly on the skin, this makes the skin look dull and dry. Therefore, it is important that you keep the skin hydrated. Instead of resorting to artificial creams, try these natural ingredients.Also Read - Wedding Season: 3 Easy And Natural Detox For Brides Amid Heavy-Duty Makeup

Milk and Cream

Malai or milk and cream are beneficial for your health as well as your skin. They work as an amazing natural moisturizer. If you apply and massage malai or milk and cream on your skin, it helps in keeping the skin moisturized for a longer period of time.

Argan Oil

This oil is usually extracted from kernels grown on Argan trees. The benefits of argan oil are numerous. It has skin softening properties. Along with this, it also has minerals, vitamins that keep dryness at bay during the winter season.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has to be your go-to. Warm coconut oil can do a lot of wonders. Coconut oil is stacked with nourishing fatty acids. This helps in hydrating and protecting the skin. You can leave it overnight for better results.

Olive Oil

Olive oil is known for its antioxidant properties. It is stacked with nutrients that promote skin cells. With the presence of vitamins like A, D, E and K, skin issues are kept at bay. Olive oil helps in dealing with a lot of other skin issues.

Shea Butter

In the winter season, the demand for shea butter increases. Shea butter has anti-inflammatory properties. The fat extracted from the nuts of the shea tree is used to make shea butter. Shea butter has a high concentration of fatty acids and vitamins that prevent chapping of lips and skin dullness.