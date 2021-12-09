Skincare Tips: The winter season is back and so are the skin issues that come along with it. However, with the advent of the covid-19 pandemic, a lot of people have switched to DIY products. Their main source of gathering information and assembling the requirements is from the internet. Yet, you cannot fully rely on it as they are a lot of wrong information present as well.
Taking it to Instagram, Dr Kiran MD, bursts the common skincare myths. The caption talked about different myths and how technology has made people reluctant to get advice from a professional or medical practitioner.
Check Out The Instagram Post
Here Are The Skincare Myths You Need to Stop Believing in
- Pores cannot open and close
- Oily skin can also be dehydrated
- Damage appearing on your skin now could be years old
- You need to re-apply SPF every two hours to four hours
- Higher-priced products don’t equal to better results
- SPF isn’t just for the beach
- Makeup wipes are not cleansers!