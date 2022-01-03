Onset of winter has brought joy to the mind but the skin seems to have some dull time. Losing healthy cells to dry skin and cracked skin, flaking and chapping, winters just make skin care no cakewalk. Although external applications such as moisturisers help address the problem, consuming antioxidant rich super food berries helps boost skin’s glow and moisturises the skin naturally.Also Read - 5 DIY Homemade Packs For Flawless And Glowing Skin in Winter Season

Blueberry

Dry skin often induces premature ageing by increasing or making the existing wrinkles more evident. Vitamin C and anthocyanin that are abundantly available in blueberries stimulate production of collagen that brings flexibility and strength to skin thus reducing the wrinkles. Adding to it, antioxidant properties in blueberries help fight cell damaging free radicals.

Strawberry

Strawberries not just help collagen production which reduces wrinkles on the skin but also the Vitamin C content in them increases moisture content and improves skin hydration. Vitamin C content in strawberries also helps reduce acne inflammation associated with acne. Antioxidant properties in Strawberries help reduce oxidative stress. Lycopene which is a type of antioxidant helps preventing photodamage.

Raspberry

Raspberries are rich in Omega 3 and Omega 6 just has magical effects on your skin. While anti-inflammatory properties of Omega 3 protects your skin against skin conditions such as eczema, redness of skin etc…, Omega 6 increases hydration resulting in decreased dryness of skin. Polyphenols present in Raspberries help reduce signs of ageing.

Just as they bring heaven down to earth as you relish them, berries help you have flawless skin even during winter. Adding them in diet to give your skin required nutrients in adequate quantities help you flaunt a glowing skin against the odds of the winter.

(Authored by Rajat Bahl, Director at The Forest Superfood)