Skincare Tips: Shahnaz Husain Shares Best Beauty Hacks For All Skin-Types

Want healthy and glowing skin? No worries, as expert, Shahnaz Husain shares best beauty secrets that will help every skin-type.

Beauty is a matter of cultivating some good habits to last you a lifetime. You all know how important it is to take proper care of the skin to make sure the beauty lasts. Here are some beauty tips Shahnaz Husain swears by to give you that extra edge.

There are many harmful air pollutants in urban areas, which can actually irritate the skin. So, proper cleansing, according to skin type is very important. Apply sunscreen before going out in the sun to protect the skin. For dry and dehydrated skin, use a sunblock cream, while for oily skin, use a sunscreen gel. Moisture is most important for the skin. Moisturizers are available in both liquid and cream forms. For normal to dry skin, a moisturizing cream or lotion would suit. For normal to oily skin, apply non-oily products, like a matte moisturizer. There are certain areas of the face that also need special care. The skin care methods for these areas are the same for all skin types.

Eyes: Apply an outer-eye cream around the eyes and wipe it off after 10 minutes, with moist cotton wool. Do not massage the skin around the eyes, as the skin can get pulled or stretched. The skin around the eyes is very delicate and should be treated very gently.

Lips: The skin on the lips is also very thin and lacks oil glands. That is why it can become dry and chaps easily. Remove lipstick from the lips every night, using a cleansing gel. After cleansing, apply an almond cream on the lips and leave it on all night.

Beauty Hacks For All Skin-Types

For all skin types, apply aloe vera gel daily on face and wash off with plain water after 15 minutes.

For dry skin, take four tablespoons honey, one cup milk, four teaspoons wheat germ oil. Mix together and keep in a glass jar with a lid. Apply a little of this lotion on the face, neck and hands daily. Rinse off with water after 15 minutes.

For oily skin, take 100 ml rose water and add one teaspoon pure glycerin. Mix well and keep in an airtight bottle. Apply a little of this lotion to relieve dryness on face and hands.

For face mask, mix half a teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with water.

Diet also helps to achieve a glowing skin. So, have citrus fruits, green leafy vegetables, orange vegetables and fruits, like papaya and carrots. Fruit and vegetable juices, freshly extracted are ideal. They provide nutrition and cleanse the system. There is no doubt that if the body is supplied with adequate nutrients and wastes are eliminated efficiently, we can achieve healthy, glowing skin.

