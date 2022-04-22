Summers are a great time to plan vacations and outings for kids, but soaring temperatures and dry heat can affect your sensitive skin. Sun or heat-related issues like sunburns, itchy heat or heat rashes, and dehydrated skin are common in the summertime.Also Read - 6 Easy Home Remedies to Get Rid of Blackheads at Home

Considering the climate, people should consciously increase their water intake, and stress more upon coconut water, sugarcane juice and other liquids like cucumber-infused water, to stay hydrated from within. Vaishali Sharda, CEO of Mellow Herbals, asks people to use products that are paraben-free, fragrance-free and sulphate-free.

Her three simple skincare hacks are:

Summer leads to irritated and tanned skin. To treat that, people should start using natural products like aloe vera, mint, marigold, rose water, curd, and sandalwood. Applying these ingredients helps soothe the skin, and rejuvenate the skin from within. Curd when applied to the face acts as an exfoliator and clears dead cells.

As it is summer, people can use products found in the home itself. For example, potato starch can be used for tan removal. You can grate the potato, take its juice, and apply it to all body parts to get the desired results. The same goes with grated tomato juice for uneven skin to make it softer.

People should cleanse and moisturise twice a day to get the best results possible. For the daytime, one can go with a lighter moisturiser and for the night a bit heavier on the skin. Wear sunscreen daily, even if you are indoors, working on a phone or a laptop to protect your skin from all types of harmful rays.

Use products that are made for your skin type, for example, use oily skin cleanser if you have oily skin or vice versa. Product knowledge and the right usage are the keys. Also, people can switch to gel-based products instead of using cream-based products in hot weather. Confidence is different when you glow inside-out.

(Inputs by IANS)