Double Cleansing your face is a trend that has taken over the skincare world and for good reason. Simply put, double cleansing is cleansing your face two times in a row, the first one with an oil-based cleanser and the second one with a water-based cleanser.

Doing so is quite important and essential, especially since we are so exposed to dust and pollutants. Also, double cleansing helps take off any make-up or thick skincare effectively, whilst also ensuring the excess sebum is off your face. The first cleanser aka the oil cleanser is what usually takes care of this.

A lot of people choose to use facial oils too for their first cleanse, but using a cleansing oil is better, as it emulsifies (i.e. turns into a milky lotion) which becomes easier to wash off, as opposed to a facial oil that is usually plant-based and does not wash off that easily. So, always opt for a cleansing oil, or a cleansing balm (that turns into an oil-like texture) for your first cleanse.

Coming to the second cleanser, your water-based cleanser – this is essential to thoroughly wash the oil off your face, thus leaving your face clean and ready for your nighttime skincare routine.

In fact, you can also double cleanse your face in the morning, before your daytime skincare routine, to remove any sebum, oil or sweat your face has produced.

Yes, we can all be a little lazy sometimes, and wonder if it truly is important to double cleanse or not – the truth is, yes. It is. Not only does double cleansing remove the dirt, grime et all, but the thorough cleansing also adds a bit of a glow to the face (as it has removed all the muck from a deeper layer).

Due to this deep cleansing of the face, the skincare products you have so dutifully invested in will penetrate better into the skin, thus giving you the full benefits of the ingredients in each of them, and it will target your skin concerns better and more effectively.

For people with oily skin, double cleansing is better, than using a single oily skin cleanser, as with the help of two gentle cleansers, the sebum is removed effectively and skin is left hydrated too, as opposed to using one strong cleanser that could end up drying the skin too much.

For acne-prone skin, double cleansing helps eliminate the acne-causing bacteria without being too harsh on the skin.

While it is not a compulsion, double cleansing will definitely be a game-changer in your skincare routine, so if you haven’t tried it yet, now is your time to do so and see the difference!

(Inputs by Dr Manasi Shirolikar, Consultant Dermatologist and Founder of Online Consulting Brand drmanasiskin.com)