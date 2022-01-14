Skincare among men has always been hiding in the dark due to age-old beliefs that beauty and grooming is only meant for women. This has led to significantly lower availability of products for men, along with lack of awareness on its usage. It is still an underrated topic, however with changing times – it’s important to break the perception that men can’t take care of their skin.Also Read - Include These 5 Superfoods to Your Winter Diet For a Glowing Skin

Men’s skin is quite different to women’s. Due to high levels of testosterone, It’s oilier and thicker compared to their female counterparts but the basic elements of an effective skincare plan remain the same. Put simply, Men’s skincare routine should consist of a few key products, with a couple of extra pieces thrown in once or twice a week. Also Read - Never Skip Sunscreen- Here's Why You Should Use Sunscreen Even During Winter

Anmol Trehan, beauty and fashion content creator on Trell shares what men should include in their daily skincare routine. Also Read - Wondering What is Skin Microbiome? We Have You Covered

Cleanser: To Wash Away The Dirt And Oil

Much like women, it’s necessary for men to cleanse their faces every day. Add on the excess oil and dead skin that naturally accumulates on your face and you have many reasons to cleanse your face twice a day with a product designed for your face. For dry skin type, choose an alcohol-free cleanser and use an oil-free cleanser, if you have oily skin.

Toner : To Rebalance PH Levels Toners are important because they help rebalance pH levels and clear impurities left behind from the cleansing process. Toners have different purposes too, while some will help you rehydrate the skin, others can reduce the appearance of pores. Try to understand your skin type first, before you purchase the toner and start applying it to your face.

Moisturizer : To Hydrate Your Skin: This is one of the most important steps in a skincare routine for men. Each time you wash your face, you should follow this by applying a toner and a moisturizer. This is applicable even if you have oily skin. Apply moisturizer to your face right after showering or shaving while your skin is still wet.

Sunscreen : To Prevent Skin From Aging: Before going outdoors, apply sunscreen to all exposed areas of skin, including your scalp, ears, neck and lips. Don’t miss out even on cloudy days. Choose one that provides broad-spectrum protection and has an SPF of at least 30.

Exfoliator/ Scrub : To Remove Dead Skin Cells: Exfoliators are not compulsory. They can be used after a cleanser but before a moisturizer. Mostly you need to use a face scrub once or twice a week. However, if your skin is particularly oily, then you may need to aggravate the regimen and use the device three times a week.

Serum : To Replenish Nutrients: Like toner, there are many types of serum for different skin issues. If you’re dealing with aging, fine lines and redness then a retinol serum might be best to improve your skin’s appearance. For sensitive skin, use a serum rich with zinc and Aloe Vera. For those with dry skin, you can try using a serum that has hyaluronic acid.

Some people don’t have a skincare routine because they think it’s expensive to follow one. If you choose the right products without overspending on unnecessary items you can get through this. Great skin is an integral part for helping you feel more confident about yourself and a sensible male skincare routine helps you achieve this.